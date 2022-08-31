Wednesday, August 31

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (AP)

Seattle employee is found to hold racist beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement

A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public. Department investigators who looked into the matter concluded that [Kirk] Calkins holds “deeply racist beliefs regarding Black people and displayed a willingness to threaten violence in furtherance of those beliefs.” Despite the outcome of the investigation, Calkins was not fired. Instead, he received a 30-day suspension last year. In addition, the City of Seattle reached a settlement with Calkins at the beginning of this year, paying him $125,000. Continue reading at KNKX. (Alex Savini)

‘Guys only’: Regional staffing agency sued for alleged sex discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges that a Puget Sound-area staffing company, SmartTalent, repeatedly refused to assign female workers to certain temporary jobs. SmartTalent is based in Gig Harbor and operates five branches between Lacey and Lynnwood. In a civil complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Aug. 5, the EEOC claims that since at least the start of 2015, SmartTalent received emails from clients specifically seeking “strong dudes” and “guys only” for work assignments. A recruiter witnessed a branch manager tell another recruiter who raised concerns about complying with discriminatory requests to “shut up and do her job,” and “stop complaining,” states the lawsuit. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (JacobStudio)

Associated Press

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

Bainbridge Island Review

Kitsap resident takes proper steps after encountering bat with rabies

Column: Schools can never have too many bus drivers

Bellingham Herald

Yes, Whatcom. That haze you’re seeing is wildfire smoke

Capital Press

Washington agencies fall far short of biodiesel mandate

Washington wolf pack crosses threshold; Fish and Wildlife mulls lethal control

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Lawmakers must support mental health care

The Daily News

New superintendent, principals kick off a new school year at Toutle Lake

What Cowlitz County students, parents need to know about COVID rules

Cowlitz County commissioners OK contracts for disability services

Everett Herald

Editorial: Follow Tulalips’ lead on opening methadone clinics

Federal Way Mirror

Department of Commerce awards $350K to Federal Way Public Schools for upgrades

News Tribune

Motels no more: Influx of affordable housing planned on troubled Tacoma corridor

Olympian

Plans to convert Thurston County hotel into homeless shelter start to take shape

Peninsula Daily News

UPDATE: PASD Late night bargaining session ends without resolution of possible strike

Jefferson County schools staffing sufficient amid workforce strains

Crews swap culverts for bridges at three creeks on West End

Puget Sound Business Journal

Waiting on hiring to get easier? There’s more evidence it won’t happen soon.

‘Guys only’: Regional staffing agency sued for alleged sex discrimination

How Covid-19 migration, housing trends will remake the suburbs

Seattle Medium

Police Chief Search Coming to a Close

Fire Department Staff Sleepless in Seattle

Seattle Times

Seattle heat topples records — and it’ll last a bit longer

Seattle program helps homeless people and neighborhoods at the same time

Seattle Schools education union to vote on a strike authorization

Editorial: Give every student access to bilingual education

Skagit Valley Herald

Blood supply falls precariously low

Skagit County hits record low unemployment

South Whidbey Record

County to formalize commitment to climate action

Spokesman Review

Jury convicts former Spokane police officer in rapes of two women; Nash acquitted of other rape charge, unlawful imprisonment

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City schools are still tracking COVID. Where to find class closures and outbreaks

Tri-Cities newest school will serve the fastest growing part of town. Have a look inside

Washington Post

Justice Dept. says Trump team may have hidden, moved classified papers

Coronavirus boosters targeting omicron get FDA blessing for fall push

For U.S. troops who survived Kabul airport disaster, guilt and grief endure

Yakima Herald-Republic

Wapato school support staff picket for higher wages, state case to school board

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle teachers union to vote on strike authorization

Warnings over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ come as it reaches the Pacific Northwest

‘Left in the dark’: Chinatown-International District business owner frustrated over lack of input in shelter expansion

Seattle Children’s nurses would get $10 per hour raise under proposed contract

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Puget Sound youths can ride public transit for free starting Thursday

Seattle teachers on verge of strike; vote to authorize expected this weekend

Wildfire evacuations downgraded for some areas near Chelan

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Educators from Seattle Public Schools set to vote on strike authorization this weekend

As Kent teachers’ strike rolls on, anxiety mounts for students and their parents

KNKX Public Radio

Seattle employee is found to hold racist beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement

Listen: Washington county removes cybersecurity device designed to protect elections

KUOW Public Radio

Suicide and staffing issues at King County Jail, ‘a radioactive subject’

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan provides more than just debt relief

FDA expected to authorize new omicron-specific Covid boosters this week



NW Public Radio

Legal Agreement To Address Hanford’s Leaking Tanks Finalized

MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac confirms 12th day of 90+ degree weather, tying 2015 record

SPS’ teacher union authorizes strike vote as it ‘actively bargains’ with district

Port Angeles teachers authorize strike ahead of Sept. 1 school start date

The Stranger

Rep. Smith: Airport Service Workers Deserve a Living Wage

West Seattle Blog

SCHOOLS: Seattle Education Association plans demonstrations, strike-authorization vote as contract expires Wednesday