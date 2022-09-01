Annyett Royale teaming up with Zeptagram again for the highly anticipated new single

Following up on the chart topping “You’re The One”, the new single “I Wanna Know“ is set for release on Sept 2nd 2022

GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teaming up with Zeptagram yet again Sultry Songstress/Songwriter and CEO of Royale Records , Annyett Royale is ready to release another single titled “ I Wanna Know” written by and produced Wes Joseph and co written by Annyett Sept 2nd 2022. Annyett has been blessed to have had many people taking interest in this song including record producer, Johan Forsman Löwenström and Christina Löwenström who mixed and mastered it.This single is the follow up to her top 40 radio chart topping single “You’re The One”, which has been charting now for 11 week straight.You’re The One” is Currently At # 22 on the 40 combined charts (Indie and Major Artist) and #1 on the indie charts as of Aug 31.This highly anticipated new single “I Wanna Know“ is a sultry uptempo club banger that is quite different from what we’ve heard from Annyett in the past, but still bodying those crystal clear precise notes with that soulful and angelic sound that draws you in every time . The new single will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide Sept 2nd 2022 also set to be included on the Zeptagram platform and catalog from Sept 8.

