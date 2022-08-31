Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) 2021-2022 Opens: September 1, 2022

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs

Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) for 2021-2022 opens September 1, 2022 and is due by October 31 @ midnight CDT.

Paraprofessional Exception expired in 2020-2021 for use of “5160” for SPED. SPED Paraprofessionals must use “5162” with the appropriate SPED SPI Code “7”, “S” and “I”.

This submission generates payments for School Age Special Education and Transportation costs. This data collection is accessible through the NDE Portal. To obtain access to the collection, an activation code is required. This code can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. If the collection had previously been added to your Portal account, your current access will suffice.