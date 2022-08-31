Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,386 in the last 365 days.

Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) 2021-2022 Opens: September 1, 2022

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs

Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) for 2021-2022 opens September 1, 2022 and is due by October 31 @ midnight CDT.

Paraprofessional Exception expired in 2020-2021 for use of “5160” for SPED.  SPED Paraprofessionals must use “5162” with the appropriate SPED SPI Code “7”, “S” and “I”.

This submission generates payments for School Age Special Education and Transportation costs. This data collection is accessible through the NDE Portal.  To obtain access to the collection, an activation code is required. This code can be obtained from your portal District Administrator.  If the collection had previously been added to your Portal account, your current access will suffice.

You just read:

Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) 2021-2022 Opens: September 1, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.