Maryland Symphony Orchestra to Present "ARETHA: The Queen of Soul" at the Maryland Theatre

"ARETHA: The Queen of Soul" Presented by the Maryland Symphony Orchestra American actress and singer Capathia Jenkins Maryland Symphony Orchestra

American actress and singer Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY® nominee Ryan Shaw will perform in “ARETHA: The Queen of Soul” at the Maryland Theatre.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American actress and singer Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY® nominated artist Ryan Shaw will perform alongside the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, Elizabeth Schulze conducting, in “ARETHA: The Queen of Soul” on Saturday September 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday September 18 at 3:00 p.m. at the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center. The concert is the first in the 2022-2023 concert lineup and kicks off a full season of in-person performances.

Recognized as the most successful female recording artist in history, Aretha Franklin truly earned her title, “The Queen of Soul.” Her legendary career began in the Baptist congregations of Detroit where her expressive and powerful vocals and skillfully executed piano melodies garnered her international stardom in the 1960s. Her music continues to span generations and a multitude of genres. Beloved by musicians and listeners alike, Aretha has 112 charted singles on Billboard, 18 Grammy Awards, and over 75 million records sold.

In “ARETHA: The Queen of Soul,” Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY® nominated artist Ryan Shaw, backed by an accomplished group of singers and the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, will pay homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of her most cherished hits including “Respect,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Chain of Fools,” “Unforgettable,” “Try a Little Tenderness,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Natural Woman,” and others.

ABOUT CAPATHIA JENKINS

The Brooklyn-born and raised singer/actor, Capathia Jenkins, most recently released her single “I Am Strong” and her critically acclaimed CD Phenomenal Woman the Maya Angelou Songs with her collaborator Louis Rosen, sold out the world-famous Birdland Theatre in NYC for 3 nights. She starred as ‘Medda’ in the hit Disney production of Newsies on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in The Civil War, where she created the role of Harriet Jackson. She then starred in the Off-Broadway 2000 revival of Godspell, where she wowed audiences with her stirring rendition of ‘Turn Back, O Man’ which can still be heard on the original cast recording. She returned to Broadway in The Look of Love and was critically acclaimed for her performances of the Bacharach/David hits. Ms. Jenkins then created the roles of ‘The Washing Machine’ in Caroline, Or Change and ‘Frieda May’ in Martin Short-Fame Becomes Me where she sang ‘Stop the Show’ and brought the house down every night. In 2007 she went back to Off-Broadway and starred in (mis) Understanding Mammy-The Hattie McDaniel Story for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. She was also seen in Nora Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore.

An active concert artist, Ms. Jenkins has appeared with numerous orchestras around the world including the Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony (with Marvin Hamlisch), National Symphony, Cincinnati Pops (with John Morris Russell), Philly Pops, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Toronto Symphony, San Diego Symphony, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, and many others. She was also a soloist with the Festival Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic multiple times. Capathia had the great honor of performing in the ‘Broadway Ambassadors to Cuba’ concert as part of the Festival De Teatro De La Habana. She will be returning to Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops for Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound and also sang in a Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch at the Library of Congress.

Her Television credits include 30 Rock, the Practice, Law & Order SVU, the Sopranos, Law & Order. She can be seen in the film ‘Musical Chairs’ directed by Susan Seidelman. Ms. Jenkins was also seen in The Wiz in a live performance on NBC. She can be heard on the following film soundtracks: Nine, Chicago, Legally Blonde 2.

ABOUT RYAN SHAW

Ryan Shaw is a three-time GRAMMY® nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records’ This is Ryan Shaw, his In Between and Dynotone’s Real Love. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack. Ryan has been a featured guest on national TV talk shows. He starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London’s West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. Ryan debuted at Radio City Music Hall in the Dream Concert benefit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, and a Nat King Cole 100th concert with the NY Pops. His concert schedule includes Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous orchestras throughout North America. Ryan’s new album, Imagining Marvin, showcases Marvin Gaye hits alongside Ryan’s original songs and features multi GRAMMY Award-winning co-writers and special guests.

This concert is sponsored by Jim and Georgia Pierné. The 2022-23 concert season is presented by Antietam Broadband with additional support from Bowman Hospitality and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

What:

ARETHA: The Queen of Soul

Where:

Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center, Hagerstown, MD

When:

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Cost:

Starting at $29 per ticket

ABOUT MARYLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1982, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 41st season as the area’s premier professional orchestra. Under the musical direction of Maestra Elizabeth Schulze, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing musical performances that educate and entertain, while enhancing the cultural environment of Western Maryland and the surrounding region. Learn more: www.marylandsymphony.org