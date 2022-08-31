Fortaleza Digital Launches Cryptocurrency Exchange
We are proud to offer such a complete trading platform to our members and most of all a completely secure environment”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortaleza Digital Ltd. – A global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions access crypto markets in a safe and secure environment, announced today the launch of its cryptocurrency exchange.
— Jean-Francois Amyot
The Fortaleza exchange enables members to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in a safe and secure environment. The exchange has over 41 pairs including the most popular BTC/USD, BTC/USDT and USDC and also provides for several FX pairs.
Verified members can deposit US Dollars, EURO or any of the cryptocurrencies listed on the exchange.
“We are proud to offer such a complete trading platform to our members and most of all a completely secure environment” said Jean-Francois Amyot, President and CEO of Fortaleza Digital Ltd. “Our members will soon also benefit from Fortaleza’s Forte and Duro Coins as well as access to a decentralized exchange and NFT marketplace and VIP Visa or Mastercard prepaid card.” Further added Mr. Amyot
Fortaleza’s services and mobile application enables buying, selling, transferring, spending, earning, lending and holding of cryptocurrencies in a safe and secure environment. Fortaleza exchanges are operated from Belize and may not be available in all jurisdiction. The application is not be available to resident of the United States, Canada, Belize and or the UK.
About Fortaleza Digital Inc.
Fortaleza Digital is a global fintech that provides blockchain based trading and payment technology through centralized and decentralized exchanges as well as NFT Marketplace, DeFi Tokens and Metaverse Exchange.
Contact:
+44 (0) 203 195 3844
Kemp House, 160 City Road
London, UK EC1V 2NX
info@fortalezadigital.io
www.fortalezadigital.io
jean-francois amyot
Fortaleza Digital Limited
+1 514-294-4600
