Fortaleza Digital Appoints Jhonatan Parra to Chief Revenue Officer

Jhonatan is a great addition to our team, his deep knowledge of cryptocurrencies, trading and international business development will help establish our Company in the LATAM market”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortaleza Digital Ltd. – A global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions in the emerging markets of Latin America and the Caribbean to access crypto markets in a safe and secure environment, announced today the appointment of Jhonatan Parra to Chief Revenue Officer.
Jhonatan Parra has 15 years’ experience as a professional trader specializing in FOREX, Futures and Options, and Commodities and cryptocurrencies since 2017. Mr. Parra is the founder of the renowned University of Traders UdeTrader.com founded in 2017 which he sold in 2019 to found his new digital trading academy BytesTrader.io
“Jhonatan is a great addition to our team, his deep knowledge of cryptocurrencies, trading and international business development will help establish our Company into a leadership position in the LATAM market” said Jean-Francois Amyot, President and CEO of Fortaleza Digital Ltd.
Fortaleza’s services and mobile application enables buying, selling, transferring, spending, earning, lending and holding of cryptocurrencies in a safe and secure environment. The application is not be available to resident of the United States, Canada, Belize and or the UK.
About Fortaleza Digital Inc.
Fortaleza Digital is a global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions in the emerging markets of Latin America to access crypto markets in a safe and secure environment.
Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimer
Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future growth and performance of the business, momentum in the businesses, future adoption of digital assets, and the Company‘s anticipated results may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Fortaleza's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Jean-Francois Amyot has a global securities cease trade order by the Canadian Securities Agency and L’autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF). Mr. Amyot is banned from occupying the position of director and or officers of a U.S. publicly traded company and banned from trading penny stocks in the United States of America and was imposed fines by both the AMF and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions in excess of twenty million. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the global economy, industry, or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that trading momentum does not continue or the demand for trading solutions declines, customer acquisition does not increase as planned, product and international expansion do not occur as planned, risks of compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to the business
