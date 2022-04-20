Submit Release
Fortaleza Digital Attending FTX SALT, Crypt Bahamas Conference

Fortaleza Digital Ltd

Crypto Bahamas April 26-29

“Crypto Bahamas is unlike any other events in the crypto industry. ”
— Jean-Francois Amyot
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortaleza Digital Ltd., a global fintech that aims to advance the digital assets economy, and Web3 industry announced today that the company will be attending the FTX SALT Crypto Bahamas Conference from April 26-29.

Crypto Bahamas, presented by FTX and SALT, is an invitation-only event featuring collaboration and networking among leading players in the crypto and traditional finance industry. The event will feature four days of discussion and unique experiences in The Bahamas. Event programming will cover Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, regulation, web3, gaming and more.

“Crypto Bahamas is unlike any other events in the crypto industry. The quality of the small group of individuals uniting for deep dive discussions on the current status and future of the industry is truly remarkable” said Jean-Francois Amyot, President and CEO of Fortaleza Digital Ltd. “I am looking forward to the great presentations by Sam Bankman-Friend, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, Honourable Philip Davis, Tom Brady, Tim Draper and so many others” further added Mr. Amyot

About FTX SALT Crypto Bahamas
About Foraleza Digital Ltd.
Founded in September 2021, Fortaleza Digital Ltd. is a global fintech company that aims to advance the digital assets economy, and Web3 industry by providing a complete integrated offerings from a centralised exchange, decentralised exchanges and NFT marketplace as well as its own DeFi coin (FORTE), all available through several platforms and applications including the Metaverse.

Contact:

Fortaleza Digital Ltd
media@fortalezadigital.io
+44 (0) 207 689 7888
www.fortalezadigital.io

jean-francois amyot
Fortaleza Digital Limited
+1 5142944600
email us here

Crypto Bahamas

