Work to begin Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, on temporary replacement for Laneville Bridge

​​Work to install a temporary replacement for the Laneville Bridge in Tucker County is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, and last until early November.



The bridge, which provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities, is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties. The bridge was built and is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, but is on a road maintained by the WVDOH.



Forest Service officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that an $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. of Mt. Storm, West Virginia, to complete the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project. The temporary bridge will restore access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built.



“We are doing everything we can to expedite this project and minimize the impact to the local Laneville community,” said Jon Morgan, Forest Service District Ranger. “While the bridge replacement project will cause some disruption for a short time, we are very optimistic that the project will be complete before winter arrives.”



The WVDOH has agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span once the temporary bridge is constructed. The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.​​