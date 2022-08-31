Sheet Music Direct Releases New iPhone App to Further Support Musicians Anytime, Anywhere
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheet Music Direct (www.sheetmusicdirect.com), the online sheet music service powered by the world’s largest sheet music publisher, Hal Leonard, today announced the release of a new iPhone app.
Following the success of their highly-rated iPad app, the expansion to iPhone comes at an exciting time as Sheet Music Direct sees musicians more regularly accessing their sheet music across multiple devices. This, along with the continued rapid growth of Sheet Music Direct’s all-access streaming sheet music subscription service, PASS, and the expansion of their digital sheet music catalog to 1.6 million titles, is the latest in Sheet Music Direct’s ongoing mission to help musicians find and learn the songs they want to play–inclusive of all skill levels, instruments, ensembles, and devices.
The new iPhone app extends the feature set already popular on the iPad app, as well as the Sheet Music Direct web experience, to hundreds of millions of iPhone users throughout the world. With this new app, musicians are now able to preview, purchase, and access sheet music, as well as manage their sheet music libraries with Sheet Music Direct’s popular “My Music,” “Favorites,” and “Set Lists” features. The iPhone app also allows sheet music titles to be accessed offline and is compatible with Sheet Music Direct’s popular PASS streaming service.
“30% of Sheet Music Direct website visitors do so using their iPhone,” said Chris Koszuta, VP of Digital & eCommerce for Hal Leonard. “Our new iPhone app brings them a fully-featured, powerful, iPhone-centric experience for browsing and performing Sheet Music Direct’s catalog of over 1.6 million digital sheet music titles. It’s one more way we’re helping musicians discover and make music anytime, anywhere.”
Learn more about the Sheet Music Direct app at: www.sheetmusicdirect.com/apps
Sheet Music Direct is available online at www.sheetmusicdirect.com.
Trish Dulka
