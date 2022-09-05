Boost for employee protection as SMC extends monitoring services with CriticalArc’s SafeZone technology
Integrators can now give customers enhanced lone worker protection and multi-function ‘safety everywhere’ services through SMC
Building on our trusted 24/7 monitoring services, we are delighted that our business partners can now offer customers ‘Safety Everywhere’ protection thanks to SafeZone technology”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A first-of-its-kind partnership between CriticalArc and Security Monitoring Centres (SMC) will give systems integrators and their customers powerful new options for staff protection, communications, engagement, and wellbeing.
— Colin Walters, Managing Director, SMC
The two companies have confirmed an agreement which sees SMC extending its 24/7/365 SIA-NSI accredited monitoring services with the addition of CriticalArc’s advanced SafeZone capabilities. SafeZone makes it easy for organisations to connect with their people wherever they are working - whether they are based remotely, lone working in the community, travelling on business, or present on-site.
SMC customers will also benefit from seamless upgrade options going beyond traditional lone worker protection to advanced, real-time response and team co-ordination, vehicle tracking, tip reporting, wellbeing tools, mass- and targeted-communications and emergency management capabilities. The technology is already trusted by millions of users worldwide across sectors including education, transportation, healthcare, and critical infrastructure settings, transforming how organisations respond to incidents and allowing them to offer their people Safety Everywhere™, wherever there is a duty of care.
SMC is one of the UK’s longest-established fully accredited monitoring service providers, with highly trained teams providing reassurance to customers 24/7/365, through its network of alarm receiving centres (ARC’s)
Now, with the addition of SafeZone technology, SMC’s systems integrator partners will provide customers the reassurance of faster and more targeted responses to emergency situations without dependency on traditional proprietary lone worker hardware solutions. This will provide protection to individuals in virtually any location, the ability for staff to use a check-in timer and fall detection when working in high-risk environments, and to access routine help 24/7 at the touch of a button on a smartphone or wearable device.
“Building on our trusted 24/7 monitoring services, we are delighted that our business partners can now offer customers ‘Safety Everywhere’ protection thanks to SafeZone technology,” says Colin Walters at SMC. “Our customers are looking for new ways to build more supportive workplace cultures while meeting their duty of care to all their people. CriticalArc’s SafeZone is a transformative solution that lets them achieve this regardless of geography.”
Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, CriticalArc said the partnership would benefit SMC’s systems integrator partners and their end-user customers, and deliver enhanced safety for thousands of employees in the workplace, as well as for staff working remotely, or travelling:
“SafeZone, now available through SMC monitoring, gives UK organisations outsourced monitoring and response services with greater capabilities than ever before.”
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com and to contact SMC go to www.smc-net.co.uk.
About SMC
SMC has been a leader in security monitoring for over 80 years. The secret to our longevity is our ability to continually innovate, deliver and care about our customers, their customers and people. We push boundaries and set high standards to keep people and buildings safe with innovative solutions for all your fire, security, personal safety, telecare and CCTV monitoring services. Using the latest technologies and serving our customers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we’ve gained an enviable reputation for reliability and resilience - whilst always providing the best care and service for our customers. www.smc-net.co.uk email sales@smc-net.co.uk or call us on 0844 879 1702 opt 1.
About CriticalArc
CriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security, and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications, and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com, email marketing@criticalarc.com or telephone +44 (0) 800 368 9876.
