Bayshore Growth Partners Facilitates Partnership for Camelback Women’s Health

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing mergers & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised Camelback Women’s Health on its strategic partnership with Unified Women’s Health. The partnership with Camelback is a key addition for Unified as it continues to expand its presence in the Arizona market.

“We are very excited to partner with Unified to continue to grow Camelback Women’s Health. We felt throughout the process that Unified would be an ideal partner based on their existing presence in Arizona, scale across the country, and partnership model focused on helping OBGYN’s grow their practice. Steve was wonderful to work with throughout the deal process and navigated us to win-win solutions on key considerations during the transaction process”, said Dr. Gregory DeSanto, President of Camelback Women’s Health.

“I am thrilled for the Camelback team to join Unified. Based on the physician’s goals for exploring a transaction, it was clear that Unified was the ideal partner for the practice. Both groups were excellent to work with throughout the transaction process and I look forward to seeing Camelback continuing to excel with Unified as a strategic partner” said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.

Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Camelback Women’s Health.

Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.

www.bayshoregp.com
www.camelbackwomenshealth.com
www.unifiedwomenshealthcare.com

Steven Carmen
Bayshore Growth Partners
steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com

