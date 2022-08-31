Yaan Xinkuang Engages in a Major Asian Energy Project

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

The company collaborates with a new project partner in order to develop rare earth supply chain security for the Asia Pacific Region - Yaan-Xinkuang.com

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Team Member of the Critical Materials Society - an Asian Energy Development Center. The assets of the company have been identified as having the potential to be among China's major rare earth deposits.

The Critical Materials Society is a multidisciplinary, multi-institutional partnership led by an international laboratory. Its focus is on innovation to ensure supply chains for materials important to sustainable energy technology, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific region's rare earths supply chain.

These critical materials are indispensable for Asian competitiveness in clean energy, including wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient lighting. According to the Center’s "Critical Materials Program", supply issues for five rare earth metals could hamper the implementation of clean energy technologies in the coming years.

The Critical Materials Society is a public-private partnership led by an interdisciplinary laboratory that brings together the greatest and brightest minds in science from universities, national laboratories, and businesses. The common goal is to develop creative technological solutions to help avert a supply deficit that would affect the clean energy economy as well as national security. Specific research project outputs within the entity's areas of expertise are required, depending on the scope of work and a negotiated budget, which may include cost-sharing.

"We want to be more than just a mining company; we want to be a technology leader in this field, vertically integrated and creating rare earth metals that are important to our future. Our objective is to collaborate with Research and Development leaders to expand processing and refining capability, employing new, disruptive, green, and clean technologies that will offer key minerals for future generations. Joining the Critical Minerals Society is a critical step in realizing our mission and embarking on the journey ahead", stated Philip Adams, Corporate Communications Manager of Yaan Xinkuang.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan Xinkuang was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.