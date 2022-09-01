Shasta County, CA, Improves Efficiencies, Expands Vendor Network with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
Staff in Shasta County, CA, were looking to increase efficiencies and expand the vendor network. OpenGov digital procurement software checked all the boxes.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Shasta County, CA, Procurement leaders wanted to increase efficiencies and expand their vendor network, they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, for digital procurement software.
Located in northern California between Sacramento and the Oregon border, Shasta County has grown more than 12% in the past eight years thanks to its natural beauty and numerous recreational activities. In keeping up with growth, staff recognized their Procurement solution had limited capabilities. Plus, it charged vendors for use, hindering supplier diversity. So, they went on the hunt for a more comprehensive end-to-end online solution. They found a perfect fit in OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will increase efficiencies by spending less time developing solicitations and fielding project submissions. OpenGov’s solution uses automation, collaborative guided workflows, and intelligent boilerplates to help staff build solicitations in record time. Thanks to less clerical work, the team will have more time to spend on strategic initiatives. Plus, suppliers will enjoy a guided intuitive Vendor Portal that makes it easy to respond to bids. Because of this ease of use, the County expects to increase the quality and diversity of vendors and respective submissions.
Shasta County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
