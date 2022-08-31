Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - September

Fish and Game staff will be nearly 19,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in September.

All fish stocked are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

McDevitt Pond

Sep 5-9

450

Riverside Pond

Sep 5-9

450

Settlers Park Pond

Sep 5-9

125

Wilson Springs North Pond

Sep 5-9

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Sep 5-9

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Sep 5-9

50

Wilson Creek

Sep 5-9

250

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Sep 12-16

1,080

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Sep 12-16

1,080

Wilson Springs North Pond

Sep 12-16

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Sep 12-16

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Sep 12-16

50

Marsing Pond

Sep 12-16

450

McDevitt Pond

Sep 19-23

450

Riverside Pond

Sep 19-23

450

Settlers Park Pond

Sep 19-23

125

Lowman Ponds

Sep 19-23

600

Indian Creek (Kuna)

Sep 19-23

200

Indian Creek (Caldwell)

Sep 19-23

300

Wilson Springs North Pond

Sep 19-23

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Sep 19-23

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Sep 19-23

50

Wilson Creek

Sep 19-23

250

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Sep 26-30

1,080

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Sep 26-30

1,080

Wilson Springs North Pond

Sep 26-30

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Sep 26-30

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Sep 26-30

50

McCall Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Browns Pond

Sep 5-9

500

Ol' McDonald Pond

Sep 5-9

500

Fischer Pond

Sep 5-9

500

Meadow Creek Pond

Sep 5-9

500

Horsethief Reservoir

Sep 26-30

7,500

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Distribution channels:


