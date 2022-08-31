Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - September

Fish and Game staff will be nearly 19,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in September.

All fish stocked are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked McDevitt Pond Sep 5-9 450 Riverside Pond Sep 5-9 450 Settlers Park Pond Sep 5-9 125 Wilson Springs North Pond Sep 5-9 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Sep 5-9 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Sep 5-9 50 Wilson Creek Sep 5-9 250 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Sep 12-16 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Sep 12-16 1,080 Wilson Springs North Pond Sep 12-16 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Sep 12-16 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Sep 12-16 50 Marsing Pond Sep 12-16 450 McDevitt Pond Sep 19-23 450 Riverside Pond Sep 19-23 450 Settlers Park Pond Sep 19-23 125 Lowman Ponds Sep 19-23 600 Indian Creek (Kuna) Sep 19-23 200 Indian Creek (Caldwell) Sep 19-23 300 Wilson Springs North Pond Sep 19-23 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Sep 19-23 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Sep 19-23 50 Wilson Creek Sep 19-23 250 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Sep 26-30 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Sep 26-30 1,080 Wilson Springs North Pond Sep 26-30 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Sep 26-30 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Sep 26-30 50

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Browns Pond Sep 5-9 500 Ol' McDonald Pond Sep 5-9 500 Fischer Pond Sep 5-9 500 Meadow Creek Pond Sep 5-9 500 Horsethief Reservoir Sep 26-30 7,500

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.