The Edge Group Announces new partnership with DataComm Electronics

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge Group, one of the nation’s leading distributor-owned buying and marketing groups, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with DataComm Electronics.

“The DataComm Electronics team is honored to be a part of The Edge Group and we are looking forward to building close relationships with Edge Members”, said Shannon McMillian, Director of Sales and Product Development at DataComm. “We are very excited to bring our extensive line of products into play, helping installers and custom dealers finish great projects at competitive costs. Look no further when you need innovative, reliable, and affordable low voltage solutions that boost efficiency, reduce cost, and meet the demands of an ever-evolving marketplace.”

DataComm Electronics has been pioneering smart, innovative solutions for structured wiring since 1998. By keeping their designs innovative and installer-friendly, they have become an industry recognized brand name and a leading manufacturer of home theater and HDMI® cables and extenders and data/telecom connectivity solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome DataComm Electronics to our growing business”, said Hugh Hughes, VP of Vendor Relations. “They provide a unique solution with their high-quality multimedia connections along with extensive customization possibilities offering excellent companion products that complement the current Edge Data and AV roster. The Edge members that are currently purchasing from them have had great results and high satisfaction rates with their product quality and service levels.”

With over 30 years in business, Edge has been delivering programs to both independent distributors and leading suppliers that help promote rapid growth, improve operational efficiencies, and increase profitability. Enhanced visibility through Edge’s digital marketing platform and innovative tools drives sales efforts to gain and retain market share. Edge has grown to represent more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Distributor membership maintains over 1,200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Exceeding $1.2 billion in annual buying power, Edge rivals national distributors in strength, inventory, and sales.

Learn more about The Edge Group at http://www.edge-group.com.

About DataComm Electronics

