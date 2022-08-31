Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,271 in the last 365 days.

Bayshore Growth Partners Facilitates Partnership for Multiple OBGYN Practices in Arizona

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing mergers & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised eight Arizona-based OBGYN practices on a partnership with Women’s Care Enterprises. The practices included in the transaction were:

- Gregory D. Layton, MD
- University Obstetrics & Gynecology, led by Dr. Eric Huish
- A New Beginning OBGYN, led by Dr. DeAnna Bullaro-Anderer
- Arizona Women’s Health Partners, led by Drs. Thomas and Eericca Bickley
- Desert Rose OBGYN, led by Dr. Terry Huff
- Sunrise Women’s Healthcare, led by Dr. Barbara Newman
- Mesa Obstetricians & Gynecologists, led by Dr. Ernesto Gomez
- Russell Beck, MD

The practices provide best-in-class patient care to women in the Greater Mesa & Gilbert area of Arizona. The partnership is a strategic transaction for Women’s Care, as it continues to build out its presence in the Arizona market.

“Steve went above and beyond in representing us throughout the sale process. He was always available, had endless energy and was extremely knowledgeable in helping us navigate a complicated process. He helped us evaluate various options and make the best decision for our group, which was entering a partnership with Women’s Care. Once we decided on the best partner, the real work began, and Steve kept the process moving forward smoothly. There were so many opportunities for a complicated deal to fall apart and he helped us stay on track. We are very happy to be part of Women’s Care. I recommend Steve to anyone and have the highest praise for him,” said Gregory Layton, MD.

“Steve’s research, insight and planning resulted in negotiations with multiple qualified buyers and a successful close that satisfied all parties. With this new partnership with Women’s Care, our practices will now benefit from increased scale and efficiency, reduced costs and better solutions for enhanced care. Steve has my full trust, confidence and gratitude,” said Dr. Ernesto Gomez, CEO, Mesa Obstetricians & Gynecologists.

“I am thrilled for the practices to join Women’s Care. The physicians have built exceptional practices and this partnership will allow them to collaborate further with each other on providing first-class patient care. The physicians and their staff were fantastic to work with throughout the process and I am excited for them to continue to grow through the partnership,” said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.

Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Gregory D. Layton, MD; University Obstetrics & Gynecology; A New Beginning OBGYN; Arizona Women’s Health Partners; Desert Rose OBGYN; Sunrise Women’s Healthcare; Mesa Obstetricians & Gynecologists; and Russell Beck, MD

Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.

www.bayshoregp.com
https://www.womenscareobgyn.com/

Steven Carmen
Bayshore Growth Partners, LLC
email us here

You just read:

Bayshore Growth Partners Facilitates Partnership for Multiple OBGYN Practices in Arizona

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.