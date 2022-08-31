Bayshore Growth Partners Facilitates Partnership for Multiple OBGYN Practices in Arizona
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing mergers & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised eight Arizona-based OBGYN practices on a partnership with Women’s Care Enterprises. The practices included in the transaction were:
- Gregory D. Layton, MD
- University Obstetrics & Gynecology, led by Dr. Eric Huish
- A New Beginning OBGYN, led by Dr. DeAnna Bullaro-Anderer
- Arizona Women’s Health Partners, led by Drs. Thomas and Eericca Bickley
- Desert Rose OBGYN, led by Dr. Terry Huff
- Sunrise Women’s Healthcare, led by Dr. Barbara Newman
- Mesa Obstetricians & Gynecologists, led by Dr. Ernesto Gomez
- Russell Beck, MD
The practices provide best-in-class patient care to women in the Greater Mesa & Gilbert area of Arizona. The partnership is a strategic transaction for Women’s Care, as it continues to build out its presence in the Arizona market.
“Steve went above and beyond in representing us throughout the sale process. He was always available, had endless energy and was extremely knowledgeable in helping us navigate a complicated process. He helped us evaluate various options and make the best decision for our group, which was entering a partnership with Women’s Care. Once we decided on the best partner, the real work began, and Steve kept the process moving forward smoothly. There were so many opportunities for a complicated deal to fall apart and he helped us stay on track. We are very happy to be part of Women’s Care. I recommend Steve to anyone and have the highest praise for him,” said Gregory Layton, MD.
“Steve’s research, insight and planning resulted in negotiations with multiple qualified buyers and a successful close that satisfied all parties. With this new partnership with Women’s Care, our practices will now benefit from increased scale and efficiency, reduced costs and better solutions for enhanced care. Steve has my full trust, confidence and gratitude,” said Dr. Ernesto Gomez, CEO, Mesa Obstetricians & Gynecologists.
“I am thrilled for the practices to join Women’s Care. The physicians have built exceptional practices and this partnership will allow them to collaborate further with each other on providing first-class patient care. The physicians and their staff were fantastic to work with throughout the process and I am excited for them to continue to grow through the partnership,” said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Gregory D. Layton, MD; University Obstetrics & Gynecology; A New Beginning OBGYN; Arizona Women’s Health Partners; Desert Rose OBGYN; Sunrise Women’s Healthcare; Mesa Obstetricians & Gynecologists; and Russell Beck, MD
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
www.bayshoregp.com
https://www.womenscareobgyn.com/
Bayshore Growth Partners, LLC
