Celona & Mobile Experts Detail How Enterprises are Realizing Benefits of CBRS-Based Private Wireless in New Case Study
CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celona, the industry’s innovator of 5G LAN solutions, and Mobile Experts, Inc., a leading analyst firm providing market analysis for the mobile infrastructure market, today released a new report comparing the business case for CBRS-based private wireless versus conventional enterprise Wi-Fi and private cellular offerings from vendors that have traditionally served large carrier public cellular infrastructure.
The report revealed that in some enterprise industrial use cases, a CBRS-based 5G LAN delivered a 50 to 75 percent annual cost savings by eliminating network-related production disruptions that result in significant loss in material and labor costs. In one specific use case, return on investment (ROI) payback of three months provided a real-world view into the critical motivations of industrial enterprises seeking reliable private cellular wireless solutions.
“Our research focused on the real-world use of new private wireless technology, and we found that CBRS-based wireless infrastructure can deliver some fairly profound cost savings and return on investment in industrial environments,” said Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst, and report author from Mobile Experts. “Using a private cellular LAN, one industrial steel manufacturer was effectively able to save up to $2.7 million a year in labor and material costs by avoiding operational disruptions they experienced using Wi-Fi.”
Since private cellular radios using the CBRS spectrum in the United States can offer much greater wireless coverage cell sizes, a private cellular network requires fewer access points than Wi-Fi, both indoors and out. The report showed a significant wireless coverage advantage with private cellular over Wi-Fi 6 in actual customer deployments that translated into 4-6x fewer indoor and outdoor access points required to cover a given area while delivering superior mobility, reliability, and security.
PRIVATE WIRELESS BUSINESS CASE HIGHLIGHTS:
For manufacturing and warehousing environments, unplanned downtime can directly lead to loss of revenue and hamper profitability goals. The report examined a real-world CBRS-based 5G LAN deployment for a U.S. steel manufacturer that showed the total private cellular network cost can be less than Wi-Fi 6.
The report examined and modeled the total network costs including hardware and software components of a radio network, LAN/WAN switching, cabling and labor costs associated with AP installation, and cable pulls to the APs. The findings showed that a fully integrated 5G LAN system can deliver a 30 to 200 percent cost savings when compared to enterprise Wi-Fi and carrier vendor infrastructure respectively.
“With reliable private cellular 5G LANs proving to deliver a quick and compelling ROI, we believe industrial enterprises will increasingly seek private cellular networks to augment Wi-Fi networks and take on digitizing more of their business-critical process workflows,” said Özer Dondurmacıoğlu, VP of Strategic Accounts at Celona. “As a result, accelerating how they do business and how fast they serve their customers.”
For more information, download the full report by clicking here.
About Mobile Experts Inc.
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. View recent publications here.
About Celona
Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives in enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.
