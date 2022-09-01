MTN Sudan unveils its new real-time data analytics and AI solution deployed by LigaData

MTN Sudan announced the successful deployment of a new data analytics and AI platform to drive its digital transformation plans.

Through our strategic partnership with LigaData & the adoption of our new data platform, MTN Sudan is primed to utilize advanced data analytics & AI to accelerate our digital transformation ambitions.” — Ahmed Mustafa, Chief Information Officer at MTN Sudan

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTN Sudan has announced the implementation of a new data analytics and AI solution to unify and correlate mobile operator and subscriber data into a single 360-degree view (enabling real-time decisioning). The roll-out of this new data platform, powered by LigaData, will accelerate MTN Sudan’s digital transformation strategy with the advanced use of data analytics.

MTN Sudan has become the fourteenth MTN Operating Company to implement the innovative technology solution with the support of strategic data partner LigaData and its Data Fabric and Flare products. The mobile operator looks to build on the successes of its fellow OpCos by offering more advanced mobile money products, optimizing network resources and enhancing customer experience.

“As the fastest growing mobile service provider in Sudan, harnessing the power of data is crucial to continuing our success and providing new innovative products as well as superior customer experiences for our loyal subscribers,” said Ahmed Mustafa, Chief Information Officer at MTN Sudan. “Through our strategic partnership with LigaData and the adoption of our new data platform, MTN Sudan is primed to utilize advanced data analytics and AI to accelerate our lofty digital transformation ambitions.”

Darya Nasr, Chief Revenue Officer at LigaData, stated: “The ability to create business value from data is critical for Mobile Operators to meet their digital transformation goals. We’re delighted LigaData’s products and services are assisting MTN Sudan to utilize advanced data analytics and bring cutting-edge digital solutions to its customers.”

LigaData’s strategic data partnership with MTN Group was established in 2018. The partnership has already seen great advancement in leveraging new technologies to support real-time decision-making, improve data quality, and provide AI capabilities at scale.

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning, or AI.

About MTN Sudan

MTN Sudan is a subsidiary of MTN Group: a leading provider of communication services, including cellular network access and business solutions, in Africa and the Middle East. MTN Sudan offers mobile telephony and data services to Sudan market.

