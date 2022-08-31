Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announced Today the Nominees For the "Leadership and Integrity Award"
Award to be presented at its 18th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City on September 14th and 15th 2022.
The nominees for the Leadership and Integrity Award have all shown a commitment to ‘giving back’ and enriching the lives of others.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announced today the nominees for the "Leadership and Integrity Award" that will be presented at its eighteenth semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City on September 14th and 15th 2022.
— Jack Doueck
The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be 'Accelerating the Energy Transition.' It will feature 30 sponsors, a sold-out exhibit hall packed with 40 of the industry's top exhibitors, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking on eight pre-conference sessions, seven interactive panels, executive workshops, a networking breakfast, luncheon, and two great receptions with live music.
More than 500 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to getting back together in person again in New York City. The conference will be the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America and the best networking opportunity in years.
The breakfast, luncheon, breaks, and cocktail receptions have all been designed to allow participants to maximize their learning and networking opportunities.
Sponsored by Cinch Home Services, the nominees for the Leadership and Integrity Award are AnswerNet, Clearview Energy, Constellation Energy, Freedom Energy Logistics, Gas South, Rhythm Energy, and Rushmore Energy. Also nominated are six companies who are founding members of the Retail Energy Advancement League: Calpine Energy, Clean Choice Energy, IGS Energy, NRG, Shell Energy, and Vistra Energy.
"The nominees for the Leadership and Integrity Award are all companies who have made remarkable contributions to their local communities and to the country," said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences.
"The nominees have all shown a commitment to ‘giving back and enriching the lives of others. They are actively helping the underprivileged, the disabled, and children. They are also committed to fighting climate change, and they have all generously contributed to their communities."
This event promises to be a "can't miss" for professionals in the retail energy space.
To view the agenda - click here:
https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc18-september-14-15-2022/
To register for the Energy Marketing Conference, click here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc18-new-york-2022-tickets-281369823717
To view a preview video click here: https://youtu.be/fhVjGvJXgwQ
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
Founded in 2013, the mission of Energy Marketing Conferences is to help the competitive energy industry grow by advocating for consumer choice in North America and changing the narrative about retail energy.
EMC provides the industry's absolute largest event twice each year (Houston in the Spring and NYC in the Fall). These exciting conferences in premium locations are offered at highly affordable prices. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry, packing the schedule with the best learning and networking opportunities.
Jack Doueck
Energy Marketing Conferences
+1 917-747-3750
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EMC18 Sneek Peak