The Exodus Road Participates in Florida SKULL Games to Develop Leads on Human Trafficking Cases in the United States
The collaborative efforts resulted in 25 leads passed to U.S. law enforcement partners on potential trafficking victims, persons of interest and businesses.
ATP and The Exodus Road share the same vision of a world where women and children are free and we are looking for more opportunities to share resources and Free the Oppressed.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 5-8, The Exodus Road’s cyber analytics team attended the Skull Games in Tampa, Fla., hosted by All Things Possible (ATP) and Echo Analytics Group, to gather digital intelligence on human trafficking crime in the U.S. Individuals from around the country gathered in Tampa to investigate close to100 leads to help identify human trafficking victims, persons of interest, and businesses of interest.
— Jeff Tiegs, COO of All Things Possible Ministries
The teams compiled their investigative work into lead reports to assist law enforcement organizations in their fight against human trafficking. These collaborative efforts resulted in numerous lead reports that have been submitted to U.S. law-enforcement partners, including 25 potential victim identifications, multiple persons of interest, and various businesses.
While at the Skull Games, The Exodus Road’s cyber analytics team was able to gain more knowledge and insights into best practices for identifying victims of trafficking online and translating those findings into actionable reports for law enforcement. As the team heads back to Colorado Springs, they look forward to growing partnerships with local law enforcement and organizations to help combat human trafficking right here in Colorado, Laura Parker, The Exodus Road’s CEO and co-founder, said.
For the last 10 years, The Exodus Road has helped police combat human trafficking crime globally through human intelligence gathering and investigative efforts. In the last two years, the nonprofit added a focus of gathering open source, digital intelligence to find victims and build cases.
This work has primarily been utilized with international teams; however, in 2022, The Exodus Road launched a new cyber analytics branch focusing on human trafficking crime here in the United States. With the help of volunteer analysts and multiple software systems, The Exodus Road is taking the fight for freedom online.
“Open source intelligence is becoming increasingly vital to the work we do around the world to ensure that no humans are bought, sold, or exploited,” said Andrew Hoskins, The Exodus Road’s Vice President of International Programs. “COVID-19 accelerated an already growing online exploitation industry. The online aspect of investigating crime and searching for victims poses new challenges but also new opportunities to partner with law enforcement to disrupt human trafficking crime.”
“The analysts from The Exodus Road were a terrific addition to our latest Skull Game,” Jeff Tiegs, the COO of All Things Possible Ministries, said. “They are incredibly talented and jumped right in. We want them to be a part of every Skull Game from here on out. ATP and The Exodus Road share the same vision of a world where women and children are free and we are looking for more opportunities to share resources and Free the Oppressed.”
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1560 survivors and the arrests of 870 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
The Exodus Road, Director of Media Relations
Mackenzie Spillane, 719-648-4291
Mackenzie@theexodusroad.com
About All Things Possible
All Things Possible Ministries is a faith-based organization that works on a global scale to identify and restore victims of trauma from abuse and its damaging effects in order to free people from their suffering and interrupt the cycle of abuse for future generations.
All Things Possible (ATP) works along with groups like Exodus Road to Identify predators to enable Law Enforcement to Interrupt their actions throughout the United States and Restore victims of trauma to hope and freedom.
Skull Games are designed to surge analytical efforts and partner with OSINT professionals around the globe to set captives free.
To learn more about All Things Possible you can access our website at https://victormarx.com/. You can also follow these links to learn more about our Counter Sex Trafficking efforts to include Skull Games, Change the Equation, and the online course Protect Your Family From Trafficking.
For more information, please feel free to contact us at info@victormarx.com.
Mackenzie Spillane
The Exodus Road
+1 7196484291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other