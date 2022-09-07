Golfing for Guardians Tournament to be held at Ft. Belvoir Golf Course Monday October 3rd
The D.C. chapter is open to all who are interested in supporting our Space Force Guardians, space operations, and exploration.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington, D.C. Chapter of the Space Force Association (SFA) will hold a golf tournament on October 3rd at the Ft. Belvoir Golf Club (8450 Beulah St., Fort Belvoir, Virginia). The event, Golfing for Guardians is the first major fundraiser being held by the chapter and will benefit Space Force Guardians and their families in the DC area.
— Tim Adam, Washington D.C. Chapter President
“This is the first of what will be an annual event supporting our guardians and helping to provide welcome packages for Guardians new to the area and the establishment of awards and scholarships for current and future (ROTC) Guardians. The D.C. chapter is open to all who are interested in space operations and exploration. To learn more about the D.C. Chapter of the Space Force Association please visit ussfa.org.” Tim Adam, D.C. Chapter President.
Single entry fees include breakfast, lunch, cocktail hour, cart, green fees, and many prizes for winners including long drive and closest to the pin. Preregistration is required. The entry fee for SFA members is $72.50 and for non-SFA members is 92.50. Registration and Check-in are at 7:30am with a shotgun start at 9:00am. Lunch and awards to follow at 2:00pm. Register today at https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/golfing-for-guardians.
SIGMATECH, Inc., Eutelsat America Corp., and Decision Lens are proud sponsors of this event with more sponsorship opportunities available.
Not a member? Visit SFA to learn more or join. The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Sponsorships are available and begin at $500. To learn more about sponsorship visit https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/golfing-for-guardians or contact Loretta Greene at 202 577-6551 or lsgreene.strategy@gmail.com.
Loretta Greene
Space Force Association
+1 202-577-6551
lsgreene.strategy@gmail.com
