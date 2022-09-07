New Campaign Fundraising Platform Aims at Power Shift
EINPresswire.com/ -- Epluribus LLC, creators of MOXY™ announced the integration of campaign fundraising capabilities designed to re-allocate political influence to individual small donors. MOXY enables its users to browse a wide variety of both official and user-generated content, participate in issue-based forums, rate and review their politicians – and now they can contribute to their favorite candidates and organizations.
“MOXY is determined to augment the knowledge of all American voters and to amplify their influence on elected representatives. Integrating campaign contributions directly within the platform will enable financial support for candidates and organizations that share a user’s values and priorities” according to César M Melgoza, Founder & CEO of Epluribus, LLC – the creators of MOXY.
MOXY is currently a US-only platform and available for Android, iPhone and web browsers. Its non-partisan approach to informing and engaging voters differentiates it from other available platforms. MOXY features a robust news feed that draws from hundreds of publications across the ideological spectrum, quick access to information about elected representatives, legislation, ballots, jurisdictions and voting procedures – all of which are personalized based on residential location.
According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission, the bulk of campaign contributions emanate from large donors that represent special interests. Although normal voters represent only a slice of overall contributions, small individual donors have outpaced those of large donors and this trend is likely to continue. Campaign contributions to national candidates during the 2020 election year totaled nearly $7 billion with only $1.8 billion coming from small donors. If the approximately 250 million eligible voters in the nation were to contribute $28 each on average, individual voter donations would surpass the amount donated by political action committees and other large donors.
“Perhaps the greatest impediment to achieving a thriving American democracy is the fact that campaigns are financed mostly by corporate and special interest groups but only minimally by individual voters. One of MOXY’s central goals is leveling the playing field by accelerating contributions from voters – who can evaluate a candidate’s legislative and funding activities by mining the MOXY platform” emphasized MOXY’s Founder & CEO.
Candidates and organizations can claim their MOXY account and easily setup fundraising campaigns which will be made visible automatically to voters in their jurisdictions who can then choose to donate directly through the platform.
About MOXY
MOXY is an online platform designed for citizen empowerment in a positive, contemporary, educational and non-partisan format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots, voting process information, a robust newsfeed and public forums – now with integrated campaign fundraising for both candidates and organizations. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its positive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among social platforms. Among the members of its Advisory Board is Henry G. Cisneros, former San Antonio Mayor, former Clinton cabinet member and former President of Univision Communications, Inc.
Visit https://www.moxy.live to learn more or to sign up for a Free account or download it from the app stores.
Contact: news@epluribus.live
info@epluribus.live
Epluribus LLC - Creators of the MOXY Citizen Empowerment Platform
2100 W Flagler St, Miami, FL, 33135
United States
For all inquiries, please contact us at: news@epluribus.live
