MDC offers a free basic archery class Sept. 15 at Lee’s Summit

Kansas City, Mo. – Archery has ancient roots but is also a sport providing recreation and food in this digital age. Target archery and hunting with bows and arrows are popular outdoor activities. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Basic Archery for Family and Friends class from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. Participants will shoot target archery after lessons in how to properly hold and shoot with bow and arrows.

MDC will provide all equipment. No prior experience with archery is needed. Courtney Green, MDC conservation educator, will discuss archery safety, shooting fundamentals, gear maintenance, and safe storage for bows and arrows. After instruction, participants will get to shoot target archery at an archery range and a target field course at the Reed Area.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the 4:30 p.m. class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qH. To register for the 6 p.m. class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qV.

