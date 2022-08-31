GF Hotels & Resorts Excels in Sales & Commercial Strategy with Executive Promotions of Ryan Alpert & Lynsey Kreitzer
PHILADLEPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA - GF Hotels and Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with nearly 130 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the promotions of Ryan Alpert to Executive Vice President, Sales and Commercial Strategy and Lynsey Kreitzer to Senior Vice President, Sales and Commercial Strategy. With Alpert’s and Kreitzer’s recent advancement, GF Hotels and Resorts continues to strengthen its executive team.
Having joined GF Hotels and Resorts in 2020, Ryan Alpert has played a crucial role in developing the Sales and Revenue Strategy team. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Ryan is a well-respected industry leader known for his ability to create and maintain strategic partnerships while building authentic culture within the teams he leads. Ryan has held various positions throughout his career in the hospitality industry, including Senior Vice President, Sales and Revenue Strategy, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Regional Director, Sales and Marketing, Senior Sales Manager, Task Force Manager, and General Manager. Ryan’s dedication and creative thinking result in driving top-line revenues.
In his new role, Ryan adds strength to an already powerful department where he will assume additional responsibilities within the Development team. Ryan will continue to assist in evolving our company’s growth strategy, setting goals, and closing deals.
Also joining GF Hotels and Resorts in 2020, Lynsey Kreitzer has over 15 years of experience in revenue-generating roles in the hospitality industry and has been a key component in driving the company’s sales, revenue, and overall growth efforts. Her interest and passion for digging into different revenue streams has led her to an impressive career. Lynsey is an energetic and creative leader who emphasizes the importance of mentorship and team building.
Lynsey thrived as Vice President, Sales and Marketing while molding the sales team efforts, leading to her elevation to Vice President, Sales and Commercial Strategy, and into her role now as Senior Vice President, Sales and Commercial Strategy. GF Hotels and Resorts is contingent on the success of each hotel; therefore, in her new role, Lynsey will be responsible for the Sales and Commercial Strategy efforts of our managed hotels.
“We are extremely fortunate to have two incredible trailblazers lead us towards success as GF continues its commitment to growth in all aspects of our company. Both Ryan and Lynsey have continued to portray unwavering dedication to GF Hotels and Resorts by investing time and hard work into building a team of strong sales leaders and developing revenue generating processes. The future for GF remains bright with the promotions of Ryan and Lynsey, driving us to even greater successes in their new roles.” -John Rubino, President and Chief Operating Officer.
Since its founding, GF Hotels and Resorts has operated over 700 hotels in 46 states, arming them with an unparalleled experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, innovative partner relationships, industry success, and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for guests and employees.
To learn more about Alpert’s or Kreitzer’s appointment, or to inquire about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 130 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 30 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Jennifer Halliday
WW Hospitality Marketing
+1 215-972-2741
email us here