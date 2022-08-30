TAJIKISTAN, August 30 - On August 30, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the celebration of the 31st anniversary of State Independence, presented state awards and conferred regular military ranks on leaders and employees of law enforcement, military and judicial bodies, law enforcement agencies, who have achieved significant success in their careers.

Before the ceremony of presenting state awards, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated the audience on the 31st anniversary of State Independence and emphasized that, according to a good tradition, every year on the eve of the anniversary of State Independence, officers of law enforcement and military structures are awarded, that is, brave and loyal officers, soldiers of Motherland for their courage and worthy services to the state and people of Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that the awarding by the Head of State of military personnel with state awards and conferring the next highest military ranks on them is a sign of gratitude for faithful service, courage, vigilance and valor in ensuring peace and tranquility, security and law and order in our country.

In a solemn atmosphere for high professional achievements and effective work of more than 180 leaders and representatives of government, military, law enforcement and judicial bodies of the country, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, awarded the state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan - the order "Spitamen" 1st degree, the order "Spitamen" 2nd degree, “Sharaf” order 1st degree, “Sharaf” order 2nd degree, “Jasorat” medal, “Khizmati Shoista” medal, “Shafkat” medal, “Marzboni shujoi Tojikiston” medal, Certificate of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan, and also awarded the honorary title "Kormandi shoistai Tojikiston", the highest military and special ranks, class ranks.

At the ceremony of presenting state awards by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan “On awarding law enforcement officers, justice bodies and military personnel with state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan”, 1 person was awarded the Order of "Spitamen" 1st degree, 13 people were awarded the Order of "Spitamen" 2nd degree, 1 person - "Sharaf" Order 1st degree, 10 people - "Sharaf" Order 2nd degree, 42 people - "Jasorat" medals, 61 people - "Hizmati Shoista" medals, 2 people - "Shafkat" medals, 1 person - medals "Marzboni shujoi Tojikiston", 23 people were awarded with Certificates of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan, 3 people were conferred the honorary title "Kormandi shoistai Tojikiston".

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the assignment of the next military, higher military ranks and special ranks", 23 leaders and representatives of the authorities, military, security and judicial bodies of the country were awarded the next special ranks of "police lieutenant general", "police general major of militia”, “major general”, “major general of justice”, titles “State Counselor of Justice of the 3rd degree”, “Major General of the Customs Service” and “Major General of Internal Service”.

At the award ceremony, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, sincerely congratulated all the people who received the highest awards from the leadership and the Government of the country for their effective work towards ensuring security and stability, public order and the rule of law.

The Leader of the Nation declared with full confidence: "Each of you will continue to spare no effort to protect our beloved Motherland, which brought you up, and the people of Tajikistan, who consider you the defenders of a peaceful life."

It was emphasized that the faithful sons and daughters of the Fatherland will continue to fulfill their duty to the state and people of Tajikistan with high responsibility, a sense of patriotism, professional vigilance and political acumen.