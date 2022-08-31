B’nai Torah Congregation Announces High Holy Days Schedule

B'nai Torah Congregation B’nai Torah Congregation

Musical and Spiritual, Selichot Service, which is Free and Open to the Community, Kicks off The Season on Saturday, September 17

These are the days that are known as the awesome days, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, where we gather as a community and pray together and meet each other once again” — Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt, B’nai Torah Congregation