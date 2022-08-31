B’nai Torah Congregation Announces High Holy Days Schedule
Musical and Spiritual, Selichot Service, which is Free and Open to the Community, Kicks off The Season on Saturday, September 17
These are the days that are known as the awesome days, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, where we gather as a community and pray together and meet each other once again”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai Torah Congregation Announces High Holy Days Schedule
— Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt, B’nai Torah Congregation
Musical and Spiritual, Selichot Service, which is Free and Open to the Community,
Kicks off The Season on Saturday, September 17
August 30, 2022, Boca Raton, FL: B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, has announced the synagogue’s High Holy Days schedule, which will take place in person after being held virtually the last two years. The deeply spiritual and meaningful services feature uplifting music, prayer and thought-provoking commentary and wisdom from Judaism’s tradition and texts.
To accommodate the synagogue’s diverse population, there will be a Main Sanctuary Service Featuring Rabbi David Steinhardt and Cantor Magda Fishman as well as a Family Service with Rabbi Evan Susman and Cantor Gaston Bogomolni. There will also be an Early Childhood Service catered specifically to young children and their families for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
“These are the days that are known as the awesome days, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, where we gather as a community and pray together and meet each other once again,” said Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt, B’nai Torah Congregation. “The last few years, we held the community together mostly through virtual programming – virtual classes, virtual services – and now we come back together in person. We realize how important it is to be able to be together, to learn together, to talk to each other and to sing together.”
All services take place at B’nai Torah Congregation at 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services are available for B’nai Torah members and their guests. To become a member, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/membership/ or contact Elysa Stark, Director of Programming and Membership at 561-392-8566 or ElysaS@bnai-torah.org.
The schedule is as follows:
· September 17, 2022: Selichot’s beautiful prayers introduce the themes and melodies of the approaching High Holy Days accompanied by a magnificent musical ensemble. It takes place on Saturday, September 17 at 8:15pm. This event is free of charge and open to the community. Register at www.btcboca.org/selichot2022.
· September 25, 2022: Erev Rosh Hashanah starts at 5:45pm
· September 26, 2022: Rosh Hashanah – First Day. Main Sanctuary Service begins at 8:30am; Family Service starts at 9:00am; Early Childhood Service begins at 4:00pm; and Mincha/Ma’ariv starts at 6:00pm.
· September 27, 2022: Rosh Hashanah – Second Day. Main Sanctuary Service begins at 8:30am; Family Service starts at 9:00am; and Mincha/Ma’ariv starts at 5:45pm.
· September 27, 2022. Tashlich, is customary Jewish atonement ritual performed during Rosh Hashanah. During this ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off the sins of the previous year by tossing pebbles or breadcrumbs into flowing water. Meet in the North Lobby at 5:15pm for the Tashlich service.
· October 2, 2022: “Sunrise Reverse Tashlich” community activity with B’nai Torah Congregation’s TLC (Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed) Program at 7:30am at Spanish River Park/Beach. For Reverse Tashlich, participants will pick up trash from the beach. All are welcome; please ontact Summer Faerman for details at summerf@bnai-torah.org.
· October 4, 2022: Erev Yom Kippur. Mincha followed by Kol Nidre at 6:30pm; Kol Nidre Family Service at 6:45pm.
· October 5, 2022: Yom Kippur – Yizkor. Main Sanctuary Service and Family Service both begin at 9:00am; Mincha/Ne’ila at 4:45pm.
For a full schedule, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/hhd/.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn