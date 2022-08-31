Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) Appoints Luis Pando as Chief Technical Officer AND Hires Bruno Ramos as Head Of Engineering

Valiant Eagle Logo

In the current climate of gaming, I easily can compare our products with those offered on Sony Playstation and XBOX. ” — Luis Pando

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. is pleased to announce that it has appointed its first Chief Technical Officer (CTO). This move is timely considering the profitable initiatives and numerous projects that the company has and is undertaking.



Valiant Eagle Inc., which is quickly becoming a dominant force in the tech and entertainment space, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Luis Pando as Chief Technology Officer. Pando will play a critical role in driving the growth and success of Valiant Eagle while setting the vision and strategy for the development of systems and technologies that shape customer experiences. In the role of CTO, Pando will lead the charge in delivering Valiant’s bold and innovative tech solutions and gaming products in an attempt to substantially increase market share.

Pando has a master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Oviedo located in Spain. After working in the IT department of a bank, he started to specialize in physical security and is now an authority in the sector of high-security locks for banks and ATMs. He has been part of the teaching staff in the AI and Big Data Masters’ departments at the International University of Valencia. He has also developed software for companies in the USA, Canada, Germany and Switzerland, and has been CTO of several startups. Since 2016, he has also focused on the development of blockchain systems and has created systems in the fields of Real state, Supply chain services, eSignature projects, Casinos, Platforms for saving data in the blockchain and much more.

“I am delighted to be named Chief Technology Officer and honored to lead the highly talented, world-class team at Valiant. In the current climate of gaming, I easily can compare our products with those offered on Sony Playstation and XBOX. I look forward to further building our strengths as a media tech organization and leading our exceptional team of technologists as we advance the company’s ambitious goals and next phase of growth,” added Pando.

Valiant Eagle is also proud to announce that Bruno Ramos has joined the company as Head of Engineering. In this role he is responsible for the operational performance of engineering, and increasing the quality and efficiency of the business by keeping up with new technologies and identifying correct schema for the sites and software. Specifically, he will focus on leading the development teams and by collaborating with other business departments in sales, marketing, and finance in order to roll out new web systems and implement the ongoing process improvements of the current systems. He will be responsible for feature deployment, stability of the business’s core platform stability, and the overall quality of the business’s web architecture.

A people-focused leader driving change within organizations through original concepts of “imagineering”, and a reputation for building high performance teams that embrace change, Ramos is a detailed-oriented problem-solver capable of managing multiple programs from concept to fruition.

Ramos is fullstack developer with a computer science degree and a master’s degree in mobile computing. For the past several years he has developed systems in a wide range of industries, from the banking sector to the fintech area. Most recently, he has been focused on the crypto area where he has already developed several applications in every step of the using of Javascript based technologies like ReactJs and NodeJs, MongoDb, Postgres, RabbitMq, Solidity, etc.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, “These two individuals will propel the company forward as we continue to exponentially grow.”

About Valiant Eagle, Inc:

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes

no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

