Legendary Stax Records Songwriter/Producer David Porter to Release First Album in 50 Years on September 23
I’ve been fortunate over the last 50 years to see my songs live on thanks to newer techniques like sampling. Now, I’m ready to start the next chapter of my musical journey with 'Chapter 1.'”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter will release "Chapter 1…Back in the Day," his first album under his own name in 50 years, to streaming services and digital download stores on September 23.
— David Porter
The album is currently available for pre-order exclusively on vinyl via a partnership with Vinyl Me, Please. To learn more and order a copy, visit www.vinylmeplease.com/products/david-porter-chapter-1. To pre-save the album on your preferred digital platform, visit https://beatroot.ffm.to/chapter1.
“It was an absolute honor to get some of my old Stax band back together and sit in the production booth while I brought my music to life with the incredible up-and-coming singers Brandon Wattz, Candise Marshall, and Marcus Scott,” said Porter. “I’ve been fortunate over the last 50 years to see my songs live on thanks to newer techniques like sampling. Now, I’m ready to start the next chapter of my musical journey with 'Chapter 1.'”
Cementing Porter’s legacy as one of the top songwriter/producers in music history while carrying his distinct style into modern times, "Chapter 1…Back in the Day" brings 10 never-recorded tracks from his Robosac Music vault to listeners for the first time. The album will kickstart a series of upcoming album releases featuring new recordings that will pull from over 200 of Porter’s demos and songwriting ideas, none of which have been released or given to another artist since his last solo album in 1973.
"Chapter 1…Back in the Day" Track Listing:
1.) Elevator Love
2.) Circles
3.) 365 Days to Never
4.) Move Your Body (Let’s Groove)
5.) By Your Side
6.) Where Did the Thrill Go
7.) Waiting
8.) If I Have to Do Wrong
9.) Weather Any Storm
10.) Fire and Water
The album was recorded and mixed at the 4U Recording Studios in Memphis and Atlanta, both part of Porter’s Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family of companies. Amazing, young, talented artists Brandon Wattz, Candise Marshall, and Marcus Scott are backed by an all-star band, many of whom previously performed on Porter’s Stax recordings as well as many Hi Records hits in the 1960s and 1970s, including Lester Snell (keyboard, electric organ), Willie Hall (drums, percussion), Winston Stewart (keyboard, keyboard strings), Michael Toles (guitar), and other talented musicians. The album was produced by Porter with additional production by Garry Goin, recorded by Tyler Battles, and mixed by Anthony Smith. A full list of album credits is available here.
Best known for his tenure as the first staff songwriter and producer at Stax Records, Porter has earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, Johnnie Taylor, The Emotions, The Soul Children, Carla Thomas, and Sam & Dave, for whom he co-wrote a string of eight successive R&B Top 10 hits with Hayes, including “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Coming.” Porter’s work was given new life with the advent of sampling. Mariah Carey’s #1 smash “Dreamlover” and Will Smith’s Top 5 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It,” as well as music by The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, and many more, are built on samples of Porter’s individual works from his personal catalog.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, as well as its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit mimecorp.com.
