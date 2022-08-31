Zylpha celebrates ISO 27001 certification status
Zylpha is proud to announce it has successfully been accredited with the globally recognised ISO 27001 certification
Achieving ISO 27001 is a tremendous achievement for Zylpha. It has always been a strategic objective of ours to have this certification in place by the end of the year”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zylpha is proud to announce it has successfully been accredited with the globally recognised ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating to existing and potential customers, suppliers and partners the integrity of its data and systems, and its commitment to information security.
The certification is the culmination of many months of hard work led by Andrew Gooding & Tim Long and with the support of RightCue, the companies chosen ISO compliance partner.
As part of the management teams strategic plan, a key objective was to have completed the ISO audit by November 2022. However, it quickly became apparent that due to the systems and procedures already in place it became apparent that this would be completed a lot sooner. The certification was achieved in July 2022 a full six months ahead of schedule.
Zylpha has been able to demonstrate a commitment to information security through its information security management system (ISMS). An effective ISMS ensures that Zylpha has the necessary protocols and procedures in place to provide a more secure and safer environment.
Tim Long, CEO comments:
“Achieving ISO 27001 is a tremendous achievement for Zylpha. It has always been a strategic objective of ours to have this certification in place by the end of the year, and through the hard work of the team we’ve been able to achieve certification status six-months earlier than anticipated.
“For us ISO is so much more than a tick box exercise, every one of our clients knows our commitment to security and the safeguarding of data, it’s something we’ve been committed to since the very start. It’s not luck or coincidence that many of the policies and procedures required for ISO have been in place for many years.
“Naturally the credit for being able to achieve ISO 27001 status earlier than expected belongs to everyone who has involved in the project, including RightCue and everyone at Zylpha. A special mention to Andrew Gooding who has been instrumental throughout.”
