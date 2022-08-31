Another training was delivered – Delegates from Silk Way Technics completed the OTAR Part 145 & Part 39 combined course
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is delighted to share that the OTAR Part 145 & Part 39 Combined Training was successfully delivered to delegates from Silk Way Technics.
The course was carried out by the SAS CEO Steve Bentley on 22-25 August 2022 at the SAS Training Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Sofema is pleased to support delegates from all over the world to build their aviation knowledge!
What was the course about?
This course aims to provide the delegates with an awareness of the structure, composition, and impact of the OTAR regulatory obligations. They will understand the environment driving the Part 145 and CAMO process & will gain detailed knowledge of the key components of OTAR 145 MOE. The participants will also understand the OTAR Part 145 Quality and Safety System & will be able to use the regulation to support full compliance within an Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO). The course will provide them with knowledge regarding the environment driving the maintenance management process and the key components of OTAR 39 Maintenance Control Manual. See details
The Overseas Territory Aviation Regulations (OTAR) Part 145 & Part 39 Combined Training – 4 Days course is available here
About the instructor
Steve Bentley has over 40 years of experience in commercial aviation, including more than 12 years in the airworthiness department of Virgin Atlantic – a major UK international airline. He has in-depth knowledge of the EASA regulatory structure. The instructor is also a competent trainer with a huge portfolio of subjects including both aviation operations and maintenance disciplines. Steve is a trained ISO 9000 lead auditor, as well as IOSA trained. With decades of practical experience, he is able to support the development of working solutions to many organisational challenges which sare faced within the operational and maintenance environment.
About Silk Way Technics
Silk Way Technics is an AMO ogranisation that was founded in March 2005 and is located at Heydar Aliyev Airport, Baku, Azerbaijan. The company provides engineering, line and base maintenance services and has the capacity to fit 2 wide body and 5 narrow body or 10 narrow body aircrafts.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Since 2008 the company provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as an enabler to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination. Over the years Sofema has helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training. By the end of 2021, Sofema has issued over 60,000 certificates of course completion.
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com currently provide 550+ Classroom & Webinar courses available together with over 250 online courses.
What was the training experience of the delegates?
“The whole content of the course was useful.”
“The course was fine, no need for improvement.”
“The course was very effective, especially the SMS part.”
“Thanks very much! This was the first course in my life that grabbed my attention from the beginning till the end. “
What are the options for Open Training or In-Company Training?
Sofema specializes in delivering “Open” & “In-Company” Regulatory Training, providing the aviation industry with dedicated and specific cost-effective support focused beyond compliance. Sofema has a flexible resource that can support the delegares by either supplying a standard training package or by providing bespoke training specifically tailored to the needs of the clients.
The complete list of courses is available here
Additional details regarding any of the “In-company”, “Open training” or Online Courses is available at www.sassofia.com & www.sofemaonline.com or at team@sassofia.com
