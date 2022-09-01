UP Bridge the Gap Partners with Intel to Introduce Game Changing Robotic Development Kits
Robotics development and deployment is a time-consuming process. New robotic development kits from UP Bridge the Gap and Intel aim to fix that.
We developed a complete solution so customers do not have to start from scratch. The hardware and software are already integrated within the kit for a seamless start for the developers...”EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP Bridge the Gap has partnered with Intel to release two new generations of robotic development kits to simplify robotics evaluation and development. UP Bridge the Gap is a brand belonging to AAEON, a leading manufacturer of AI Edge hardware solutions.
— Daniele Cleri, AI and IoT Senior Software Architect at AAEON Europe
Developing and deploying a complete robotics solution is a complicated process that can often take years. Developers face serious challenges when selecting the right components, developing the robotics software, and integrating the software onto the robotics hardware. However, companies want to be able to implement robotic solutions quickly because they have been proven to save money, improve efficiency, and reduce safety risks.
To help address these challenges, UP Bridge the Gap created two new generations of robotic development kits that offer a fully integrated four-wheeled robot prototype that can move omnidirectionally, sense and map its environment, avoid obstacles, and detect people and objects.
“We developed a complete solution so that customers do not have to start from scratch,” said Daniele Cleri, AI and IoT Senior Software Architect at AAEON Europe. “The hardware and software are already integrated within the kit to allow a seamless start for the developers. Customers can have a working robot to start from with the basic functionalities already implemented. Then, they can easily customize the robot to their specific use case and start deploying it right away.”
The robotic development kits are a complete package that come with the compute unit, vision unit (Intel® RealSense™ Depth Camera D435i), a motion unit (includes a motor control board, four motors, and four mecanum wheels), and the Intel Edge Insights for Autonomous Mobile Robots (Intel EI for AMR) software development kit. Every component works seamlessly together to simplify the robotics development experience.
Developers can choose between two compute units to power the robotic development kit: UP Xtreme i11 or UP Squared 6000. For high-performance and artificial intelligence applications, developers can choose the UP Xtreme i11 Robotic Development Kit, powered by the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Iris® Xe graphics. For impressive power efficiency and extended battery power, developers can choose the UP Squared 6000 Robotic Development Kit, powered by the latest Intel Atom® x6000E Series processors.
The Intel® RealSense™ depth camera D435i has an inertial measurement unit (IMU) inside, which opens the door for rudimentary SLAM and tracking applications, allowing for better point-cloud alignment. The IMU allows applications to refine location awareness in any situation where the robot moves.
The pre-validated software, Intel Edge Insight for Autonomous Mobile Robots (Intel EI for AMR), helps to orchestrate each hardware component to minimize evaluation time and integration development. Intel EI for AMR is based on the Robot Operating System 2 (ROS 2) and offers containerized software packages for sensor data acquisition, classification, environment modeling, action planning, and action control.
“UP Bridge the Gap is leading innovation with high-performance and power-efficient embedded systems that are providing game-changing solutions for robotic projects,” said Victor Lai, Managing Director of AAEON Europe. “Whether it’s manufacturing processes, warehouse logistics, or autonomous cars – the UP Series platforms are driving innovation together with our partners in the robotics market.”
The UP Xtreme i11 and UP Squared 6000 Robotic Development Kits are available for purchase now from the UP Shop and more information is available on the UP website.
For additional technical support, downloads, and troubleshooting guides, sign up for the UP Community (https://forum.up-community.org/). It is comprised of users and developers who proactively support and share knowledge with each other to help bring UP projects to life.
[Media Kit Download] https://up-board.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Robotic-Development-Kits_Media-Kit-2022.zip
About AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015. The UP team aims to bring innovation in technology, business models, and integrated solutions. The UP team collaborates with market leaders in different vertical markets to develop integrated solutions and build a large online community to work closely with developers.
