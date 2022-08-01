AAEON and Cogniteam’s Partnership Prove Modern Robotics is All About Integrations
Removing the burden of robotic integrations, AAEON has developed robotics hardware that is ready for the Nimbus drag and drop platform.
This integration allows anyone to access today's most advanced capabilities using pre-integrated AAEON components adding a cloud layer to a robot's design"EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial IoT and Edge AI solutions, has partnered with Cogniteam to develop ready-to-build robotic hardware that leverages Cogniteam's Nimbus software, the leading drag and drop robotics operating system.
— Owen Wei, Marketing and BD Manager at AAEON
Companies who recognize a new market demand can immediately choose the AAEON system, device, or hardware that’s right for them and know that it is fully supported with the Nimbus no-code integration. This means companies can quickly develop and deploy advanced GPS, light, and other sensors using field-tested software solutions.
Today, developing and deploying a robot is time and resource intensive. From the time a decision is made to build the robot, until it is actually deployed can often take years. By the time it is used for its initial purpose, the technology risks already being out of date. In response, AAEON partnered with Cogniteam to develop hardware systems that come with various foundational capabilities- all of which are pre-integrated with Nimbus. Without this key advantage, operators lack cloud-connected capabilities, which allow for over the air updates, monitoring, insights, and operational insights.
AAEON offers a wide range of hardware systems based on the NVIDIA Jetson line of SoC’s for compatibility with Cogniteam’s Nimbus software. This line of embedded box PCs features the Jetson Nano (BOXER-8220AI Series) with a great cost-to-performance ratio, the Jetson Xavier NX (BOXER-8250AI Series) with flexible I/O features, the Jetson AGX Xavier (BOXER-8240AI Series) for enhanced AI performance, and the newest Jetson AGX Orin (BOXER-8600AI Series) for server class AI performance at the edge.
Since its launch, Cogniteam’s Nimbus has improved integration and widespread adoption of ROS and NVIDIA Jetson software packages. Developers pick from a catalog of algorithms, AI, process control, spatial recognition, and more. The robot can then be tested in a simulated environment to understand how the robot will handle various scenarios before it ever leaves the production floor.
“We are honored to have AAEON offer parts that are Nimbus enabled, allowing rapid uptime by syncing with a virtual environment,” said Yehuda Elmaliah, Co-founder and CEO of Cogniteam. “In a few clicks, developers benefit from a system that’s already familiar with AAEON’s hardware specifications and abilities. Developers can choose off the shelf parts and significantly cut development time.”
Moving the burden of integration from individual organizations to a centralized platform gives robot operators valuable analytics, fleet management capabilities, OTA updates, remote control features, and more. “This integration allows anyone to access today’s most advanced capabilities using pre-integrated AAEON components,” said Owen Wei, Marketing and BD Manager at AAEON. “Adding a cloud layer to a robot’s design keeps it up to date with continuous communication to the home base.”
Integration demands will only increase as edge-devices begin carrying greater processing power and more advanced capabilities. Robots and components that are designed for cloud connectivity integrations benefit from a longer life, thanks to the ability for features to be added over time. Outfitting robots with tools for modern activities allows them to remain in the field longer without risk of becoming obsolete.
