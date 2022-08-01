AAEON and Cogniteam’s Partnership Prove Modern Robotics is All About Integrations

About

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms today. Committed to innovative engineering, AAEON produces integrated Industry 4.0 solutions, cutting-edge AI hardware, and IoT solution platforms that seamlessly consolidate virtual and physical networks. We also develop hardware and intelligent automated services for premier OEM/ODMs and system integrators worldwide. Our reliable, high-quality computing platforms include industrial motherboards and systems, industrial displays, rugged tablets, PC/104, PICMG and COM modules, embedded SBCs, embedded controllers, network appliances and related accessories. AAEON also offers customized end-to-end services from initial product conceptualization and product development through to volume manufacturing and after-sales service programs, and we are committed to the continuous advancement of the industry’s management and development processes. With its constant pursuit of innovation and excellence, AAEON became a member of the ASUS group in 2011, enabling the company to further strengthen its leadership, access advanced technology from ASUS, and leverage resources from within the group. AAEON is poised to offer more diversified embedded products and solutions at higher quality standards to meet world-class design and manufacturing demands in the years to come. AAEON is an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance.

https://www.aaeon.com/en/