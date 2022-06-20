Smaller, Faster, and Stronger Solutions with AAEON’s Computer-on-Modules
• AAEON launches the latest 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor (formerly Alder Lake-S) based Computer on Module (COM) with the new COM-HPC standard
• Extensive lineup of COM Express modules from AAEON (https://www.aaeon.com/en/c/com-express-modules) includes the Intel® Xeon® D series processor (formerly Ice Lake D) based COM Express Type 7 and the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor (formerly Tiger Lake UP3) based COM Express Type 10
• Dedicated engineer team support for COM projects helps to shorten the time to market
In today’s globally connected world, data is shared more frequently and in greater volumes than ever before. Consequently, this requires more powerful information processing technology, yet there remains a demand across all computing mediums for the hardware processing this information to be smaller, faster, and more sophisticated.
For this reason, AAEON, a leading manufacturer of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, has introduced its latest Computer-on-Module (COM) innovations, including the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor-based COM-HPC standard client module, the Intel® Xeon® D series processor-based COM Express Type 7, and the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor-based COM Express Type 10.
The AAEON COM-HPC module, HPC-ADSC, features the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor (formerly Alder Lake S) for high-speed processing, widespread connectivity, and environmental resilience for flexible deployment in IoT industrial contexts. It supports PCIe x16 Generation 5 interface and two DDR5 SODIMM memory sockets with in-band ECC support for up to 128 GB capacity. It is integrated with 25 GbE and 2.5 GbE interfaces for huge data transmission.
The AAEON COM Express Type 7, COM-ICDB7, is powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® D series (formerly Ice Lake D). It’s a high-performance computing unit for enhancing connectivity, streamlining communication, and building the infrastructure of the future. It supports PCIe x16 Generation 4 and four DDR4 SODIMM sockets with in-band ECC support for up to 128 GB. It is integrated with four 10 GbE and one 1 GbE interfaces.
The AAEON COM Express Type 10, NanoCOM-TGU, features the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ series (formerly Tiger Lake UP3) for high-speed processing on the smallest form factor. It supports PCIe x4 Generation 4 interface, LPDDR4x for up to 16GB, and onboard NVMe for up to 512 GB. It is integrated with a 2.5 GbE interface, a DDI interface, and eDP interface. It supports a wide temperature range between -40~ +85C for harsh environment applications.
Additions, customizations, and project-specific features can be accommodated on AAEON COM Express modules thanks to AAEON’s expertise in OEM and ODM. For quick and high-quality technical service support on Computer-on-Module projects, AAEON offers the “Q Service.”
The AAEON Q Service is a dedicated engineering support team that will co-design and co-debug alongside customers during the development of their COM Express projects. With experienced design and field application engineers, AAEON’s Q Service is committed to helping customers reduce the time spent on troubleshooting and expediting the development process.
AAEON will showcase the new COM-HPC standard and COM Express product line at their booth in Embedded World on June 21 – 23, 2022. Visit Booth #306 in Hall 1 at Nuremberg Messe, Germany to learn more.
[About AAEON]
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
