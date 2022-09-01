Gausium Delivery X1 Won Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022

Delivery X1 Won Red Dot Award

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Gausium announced that its very first autonomous delivery robot X1 won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

Red Dot Award is a German international design prize for which designers and producers across the globe can apply. It is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the design industry. Previous Red Dot Award winners for Product Design include Ferrari, Škoda, LG, Apple, Sony, and the list goes on.

Founded in 2013, Gausium is one of the world’s earliest robotics companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation. With commercial cleaning robots being its most comprehensive and successful product line, Gausium has extended its robotics solutions to autonomous indoor delivery with X1 taking the lead of this new product line. Delivery X1 has inherited the strengths in navigation algorithms and ease of use from its market-tested cleaning robot siblings. Winning the Red Dot Award will also add to its competitiveness in the market.

According to Sean Chen, Head of the Gausium Design Center, the development team also implemented a modular design on X1, which is to combine a collection of building blocks to produce a complete product. With this intelligent modular product structure, optimization is made easy and low-cost as redesigning will only involve a few components.

“X1 is Gausium’s first autonomous delivery robot. We’ve invested lots of our resources and made various innovative attempts in its physical design and material selection.” said Chen, “We’ve adopted a tilting suspension mechanism to create superb shock mitigation effect as well as delivering good ergonomics for user operation.” He continued, “Aesthetically, the robot delivers a unique message of hi-tech and beauty which will be passed down and applied to the design of the upcoming products of Gausium.”


About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

