Gausium Delivery X1 Won Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Gausium announced that its very first autonomous delivery robot X1 won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.
Red Dot Award is a German international design prize for which designers and producers across the globe can apply. It is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the design industry. Previous Red Dot Award winners for Product Design include Ferrari, Škoda, LG, Apple, Sony, and the list goes on.
Founded in 2013, Gausium is one of the world’s earliest robotics companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation. With commercial cleaning robots being its most comprehensive and successful product line, Gausium has extended its robotics solutions to autonomous indoor delivery with X1 taking the lead of this new product line. Delivery X1 has inherited the strengths in navigation algorithms and ease of use from its market-tested cleaning robot siblings. Winning the Red Dot Award will also add to its competitiveness in the market.
According to Sean Chen, Head of the Gausium Design Center, the development team also implemented a modular design on X1, which is to combine a collection of building blocks to produce a complete product. With this intelligent modular product structure, optimization is made easy and low-cost as redesigning will only involve a few components.
“X1 is Gausium’s first autonomous delivery robot. We’ve invested lots of our resources and made various innovative attempts in its physical design and material selection.” said Chen, “We’ve adopted a tilting suspension mechanism to create superb shock mitigation effect as well as delivering good ergonomics for user operation.” He continued, “Aesthetically, the robot delivers a unique message of hi-tech and beauty which will be passed down and applied to the design of the upcoming products of Gausium.”
