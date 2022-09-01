CCHR Named a Finalist in the Platinum Awards for Campaign to Protect Children
CCHR Florida was also the winner of the 2022 Social Impact Award in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility.
Among thousands of entries from all over the world, CCHR FL's Parents’ Bill of Rights Project 2021 was one of four nonprofits who received Honorable Mention in the 2022 Nonprofit Awards in the category of Social Responsibility Campaign/Initiatives.
CCHR Florida’s chapter worked to protect the rights of parents from having their children institutionalized without receiving parental consent.
Recognized for their outstanding work, CCHR organized a campaign that resulted in the passing of key pieces of legislation to protect parental rights.
CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.
Comprised of a vast network volunteers, CCHR Florida’s chapter worked to protect the rights of parents from having their children institutionalized without receiving parental consent. Involuntary psychiatric examination, called a Baker Act in Florida, has been a long controversial law in the state of Florida responsible for over 200,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations in 2019/2020 including over 35,000 examinations of children with over 4,000 of these involving children under the age of 10. [2]
Diane Stein, the President for the Florida chapter of CCHR, worked closely with her team to develop a PR and communications strategy to restore parental rights and protect children from unjust Baker Acting through passing of new legislation including the Parents’ Bill of Rights. CCHR partnered with strong, established organizations with similar goals to create a grass roots movement of families that, along with media stories exposing the abuse, would place enough pressure on Florida lawmakers that they would make the issue a priority for the 2021 legislative session and pass laws that would restore parental rights.
“We were able to bring people together through a marketing and social media campaign to have Florida families contact the members of the Florida Legislature. The success of this campaign showcased that a small group of well-intentioned people can effect meaningful change to better the community at large,” said Diane Stein.
In total, their communications campaign reached tens of millions in the state of Florida and resulted in positive legislation that carried out their goal of protecting families undergoing crisis from abuse in the mental health field.
Copies of the Parental Rights in Florida: A Guide for Parents booklet can be acquired for free on CCHR FL website. “The abusive use of coercive psychiatry is a human rights violation and when this atrocious practice is aimed at children it is unconscionable,” said Diane Stein.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
Sources:
[1] 2022 Platinum Awards https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2022-platinum-pr-awards/
[2] Baker Act Reporting Center https://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/documents/usf_fy2019_2020_baker_act_annual_report.pdf
