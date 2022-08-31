Junior Carelli releases album of a new project in which he plays music classics in a voice and piano format
The renowned Brazilian musician Junior Carelli released three singles this year with very particular reinterpretations of great songs in history, in a piano and voice format, which received great feedback from the public.
This versatile new work by Junior Carelli is an opportunity to deliver fans a fresh approach to era-defining music. With a wide range of tours on several continents, the artist now presents piano versions of great international hits on the album “Greatest Hits on Piano”, which arrived on digital platforms on August 19th in partnership with Autumn Music, a label specializing in rock and metal, with distribution by Universal Music.
All 18 songs featured in “Greatest Hits on Piano” will have their respective music videos, which will be made available to fans through the artist's official YouTube channel.
Previously released singles as a preview of this album were “Wasted Years” (Iron Maiden), “You'll Be in my Heart” (Phil Collins) and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (Simon & Garfunkel). Check below the list of all the songs present in this new work by Junior Carelli:
1 - Sunrise (Norah Jones)
2 - What a Difference a Day Made (Aretha Franklin)
3 - Alone (Anie)
4 - Fly Me to the Moon (Frank Sinatra)
5 - Night Tale (Anie)
6 - Wasted Years (Iron Maiden)
7 - Hold On (Anie)
8 - When You Wish Upon a Star (Cliff Edwards)
9 - Against all Odds (Phil Collins)
10 - She (Charles Aznavour)
11 - Choices (Anie)
12 - I’m All Over It (Jamie Cullum)
13 - Angels (Robbie Williams)
14 - Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel)
15 - You'll Be in my Heart (Phil Collins)
16 - It’s Begging to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Bing Crosby)
17 - Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! (Frank Sinatra)
18 - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Judy Garland)
Listen Now: https://umusicbrazil.lnk.to/GreatestHitsOnPiano
Dedicating his life to music for 25 years, Junior Carelli has an extensive experience in the music market, playing alongside big names in Brazilian Metal, such as Shaman, Noturnall, Angra, Edu Falaschi and ANIE. As a producer, he worked with artists from the most diverse areas, ranging from comedians to important world-class bands. He worked for seven years with the band Viva Noite, from the television show Pânico na TV and is a managing partner of the company Foggy Filmes, which operates in several areas of entertainment.
This new and versatile musical work by Junior Carelli is an opportunity to hear and absorb a new approach to music that has marked generations.
