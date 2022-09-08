Michael Moretti aka Yanti Greene, PI for Dan Ribacoff, Guilty of Contempt in Sexual Assault Case, Ordered to Pay $350K
Former Brooklyn DA Julie Rendelman, while questioning the Defendant, Yanti Greene, discovered he had legally changed his name to “Michael Moretti Ford Cruz” without informing the court.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrimeBeatNews.com, a website featuring breaking crime news, investigative reporting, legal decisions, and captivating podcasts, released an updated exclusive story today about a private investigator and former NYPD Detective, Michael Moretti a/k/a Michael Cruz a/k/a Yanti Greene a/k/a Michael Moretti Ford Cruz, who was found guilty of criminal contempt in a high-profile New York sexual assault case (NY State Supreme Court Index 605603/2019) and ordered to pay the Plaintiff $350,000.
— CrimeBeat News
The Plaintiff, a Long Island woman, and subject of a 2018 private investigation, alleges that Moretti a/k/a Cruz a/k/a Greene, while working as a private investigator, sexually assaulted her and unlawfully recorded her during the incident, according to the complaint. At the time of the alleged assault, Moretti a/k/a Yanti Greene worked for polygraph examiners Dan Ribacoff and Lisa Ribacoff’s firm, International Investigative Group (IIGPI) of Rockville Centre, NY, who employed him to surveil the subject.
According to a 17-page decision (NY State Supreme Court Index 605603/2019), New York Supreme Court Justice Sharon Gianelli ruled that Moretti a/k/a Cruz a/k/a Greene intentionally violated multiple court orders by concealing and altering video evidence documenting the alleged sexual assault of the Plaintiff. Following a two-day trial, Moretti a/k/a Cruz a/k/a Greene a/k/a Ford was found guilty of both civil and criminal contempt and ordered to pay the Plaintiff over $350,000.00 in fines and penalties.
According to the trial transcript, former Brooklyn District Attorney, Julie Rendelman, while questioning the Defendant, Yanti Greene, discovered that he legally changed his name a year earlier to “Michael Moretti Ford Cruz” without informing the court. Shortly after being served with the Plaintiff’s lawsuit, the Defendant was hired by the City of New Orleans under the name “Michael Cruz”, as their Emergency Management Section Chief. According to public records, the Defendant is also listed under the name “Michael Moretti,” as the principal of a Louisiana business entity called The Moretti Group Inc.
The Plaintiff recently filed a second motion for criminal contempt (NY Supreme Court Index 156366/2022) due to Greene a/k/a Cruz a/k/a Moretti’s alleged failure to respond to financial information subpoenas related to enforcement of the original $350,000 judgement against him.
The CrimeBeatNews.com exclusive story features in-depth coverage and content from the trial and decision, including compelling documents and exhibits from court filings.
Jeffrey Augustine, founder and editor of CrimeBeatNews.com, is an investigative journalist and licensed private investigator, best known for his blog Scientology Money Project. Mr. Augustine has spent the past 11 years reporting on stories ranging from financial fraud to cults, to everything in between. “As a licensed private investigator and journalist myself, CrimeBeatNews.com has the ability to report on stories, such as Moretti a/k/a Cruz a/k/a Yanti Greene’s sexual assault trial, from a unique and informative perspective” said Jeffrey Augustine, founder, and editor of CrimeBeatNews.com.
