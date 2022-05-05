Lisa Ribacoff Confronted Over Racist Texts Allegedly Sent by Dan Ribacoff, Polygraph Expert on Steve Wilkos Show, IIGPI

Lisa Ribacoff of InDepth Polygraphs

CrimeCon 2022: When asked about racist text messages allegedly sent by her father Dan Ribacoff, Lisa Ribacoff responded, "I'm not my father!"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Ribacoff, polygraph examiner and daughter of self-proclaimed celebrity private investigator and polygraph expert from the Steve Wilkos Show, Dan Ribacoff, was confronted at CrimeCon 2022 in Las Vegas as cell phones were recording. CrimeBeatNews.com has acquired exclusive video footage of the confrontation with Lisa Ribacoff, over racist text messages, her father, Dan Ribacoff, allegedly sent to private investigators in 2017 and 2018.According to the video, when attendees asked Lisa Ribacoff to explain her role in a story the New York Daily News ran in November 2021, containing the racist text messages allegedly sent by Dan Ribacoff, her father and owner of InDepth Polygraphs and International Investigative Group (IIGPI), Lisa Ribacoff responded “I’m not my father!”The Daily News also reported that a Black transit police candidate, Jonathan Carter, was rejected by the NY Metropolitan Transit Authority, after failing a polygraph exam administered by Lisa Ribacoff on behalf of the MTA. According to the Daily News, Carter is claiming the MTA practices “Racial Gatekeeping” by using polygraph exams, such as those administered by Ribacoff’s company, to suppress the hiring of Black police candidates (EEOC Complaint Number 520-2021-0136).InDepth Polygraphs, Lisa Ribacoff’s company, eventually lost their contract with the MTA after the racist text messages allegedly sent by her father, Dan Ribacoff, were published by the Daily News.The CrimeBeat News.com story features in-depth coverage and content, including exclusive video of the incident from CrimeCon 2022 in Las Vegas.Jeffrey Augustine, founder and editor of CrimeBeatNews.com, is an investigative journalist and licensed private investigator, best known for his blog Scientology Money Project. Mr. Augustine has spent the past 11 years reporting on stories ranging from financial fraud to cults, to everything in between. “As the editor of CBN and a licensed private investigator, CrimeBeat News has the ability to report on stories, such as the racially charged text messages allegedly sent by Dan Ribacoff, from a unique and informative perspective” said Jeffrey Augustine, founder, and editor of CrimeBeatNews.com.

CrimeCon 2022: Lisa Ribacoff Confronted Over Racist Text Messages Allegedly Sent by Dan Ribacoff