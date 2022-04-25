Yanti Greene aka Mike Cruz, PI for Dan Ribacoff, IIGPI, Found Guilty of Criminal Contempt in LI Sexual Assault Case
Read the Exclusive Story at CrimeBeatNews.com of How a Private Investigation, Run by Celebrity Polygraph Examiner Dan Ribacoff, went Horribly Wrong
Yanti Greene aka Mike Cruz, PI for Dan Ribacoff, IIGPI, Found Guilty of Criminal Contempt in Long Island Sexual Assault Case”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrimeBeatNews.com, a website featuring breaking crime news, investigative reporting, legal decisions, and captivating podcasts, released an exclusive story today about a recent court decision in the trial of Yanti Greene a/k/a Michael Greene a/k/a Michael Cruz a/k/a Mike Greene, a retired NYPD detective turned private investigator, who was hired by celebrity polygraph examiner Dan Ribacoff’s firm, International Investigative Group (IIGPI), to surveil a Long Island woman in 2018. Daniel Ribacoff, and his children Lance Ribacoff, and polygraph examiner Lisa Ribacoff, operate IIGPI as a family business and allegedly supervised Greene a/k/a Cruz during the investigation.
— Jeffrey Augustine
At CrimeBeatNews.com read the incredible story of a private investigation gone horribly wrong; how a group of IIGPI’s investigators allegedly “befriended” and interacted with the female subject they were surveilling; and how those “interactions” with the female subject eventually turned physical.
The Long Island woman and subject of the 2018 private investigation, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against several investigators hired by IIGPI, including P.I. Yanti Greene a/k/a Michael Cruz, who she alleges sexually assaulted her and filmed the incident with his iPhone, while working for Ribacoff’s company.
On April 4th, 2022, Yanti Greene a/k/a Michael Greene a/k/a Michael Cruz was found guilty of criminal and civil contempt by a Nassau County Supreme Court Judge, who ruled that the defendant willfully violated court orders by failing to surrender the iPhone (he used to produce the recordings of the Plaintiff) for forensic analysis, by failing to submit all the recordings of the alleged assault, and by submitting altered versions of the original recordings. Case Index Number 605623/2019.
The CrimeBeatNews.com exclusive story features in-depth coverage and content from the trial, including explosive courtroom testimony and jaw-dropping evidence presented by former prosecutor Julie Rendelman, who cross-examined Greene a/k/a Cruz on the witness stand.
Excerpts from the Court’s decision you’ll find with informative background and commentary, only at CrimeBeatNews.com:
“…Defendant Greene allegedly lured Plaintiff [redacted] into his vehicle, following Defendant Greene's confirmation that he possessed a gun under his jacket…”
“Plaintiffs also allege that they later came to realize during the course of discovery that Defendant Greene had also altered the videos in violation of the Orders of the Court.”
“Defendant Greene acknowledged under examination that he had formally changed his name to Michael Moretti Ford Cruz in June 2020.”
“Defendant failed to comply as directed, stating that he was unable to comply as his cellphone was stolen from his unlocked apartment as he was walking his dog at 2:00 a.m., the night before the phone submission deadline.”
“Having presided over the contempt hearing, and considered all of the testimonial, as well as documentary evidence, the Court credits the testimony of Joseph Caruso, and finds Defendant Greene's testimony materially lacking in credibility. The Court further finds that Plaintiffs have met their burden as to civil and criminal contempt.”
Jeffrey Augustine, founder and editor of CrimeBeatNews.com, is an investigative journalist and licensed private investigator, best known for his blog Scientology Money Project. Mr. Augustine has spent the past 11 years reporting on stories ranging from financial fraud to cults, to everything in between. “As the editor of CBN and a licensed private investigator, CrimeBeat News has the ability to report on stories, such as the Greene a/k/a Cruz trial, from a unique and informative perspective” said Jeffrey Augustine, founder, and editor of CrimeBeatNews.com.
Contact: JeffreyAugustine@CrimeBeatNews.com
Jeffrey Augustine
CrimeBeat News
+1 323-806-3088
email us here