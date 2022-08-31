Dylan von Kleist to Join the Autowash Team

Announcing VP of Marketing & Sales - Dylan von Kleist

Renowned automotive reconditioning specialist and marketing executive accepts position with the rapidly growing and innovative carwash and appearance care brand

I’m excited for the new challenge and the opportunity to help steer the growth of such a dynamic and fast paced company!”” — Dylan von Kleist

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Autowash announces that industry veteran and recognized authority in the world of automotive surface care, Dylan von Kleist, has accepted the position of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing within the Autowash group of companies. He brings with him multiple decades as an industry leader and a track record for success with several companies in roles that included marketing, sales, corporate strategy, product and process development, training and more. Much of Mr. von Kleist’s success within the automotive aftermarket can be attributed to his tenacious drive for innovation and improvement as well as his background as a detailing technician that started at the age of just sixteen.

“This is an absolutely incredible opportunity I have been given.” Says von Kleist “I have followed what Autowash has been doing for years and I’ve been incredibly impressed with their innovative approach to the car wash business. I’m excited for the new challenge and the opportunity to help steer the growth of such a dynamic and fast paced company!”

Dylan joins a rapidly growing Autowash company with 23 Colorado-based car washes and a massive detail center known as the Autowash Showroom. In addition to these consumer-facing facets of the business, Autowash also includes divisions dedicated to software innovation like their powerful customer smartphone app, the first of its kind. Additional acquisitions and expansion into other parts of the automotive surface care world are nearing completion at the time of this release.

Dennis Dreezen, CEO of Autowash commented “I am so excited to have such an amazing industry veteran joining our team. Dylan’s professionalism and ability to connect, communicate and convey cannot be overstated. He is a tremendous leader that will explode the Autowash offering – I’m just so excited about the impact that he is going to make. While Autowash is already a strong brand in Colorado, Dylan gives us the ability to expand our brand reach nationwide.”

Leveraging new, powerful, marketing partnerships with the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos, Autowash is poised for continued growth that is expected to include many more wash locations, detail centers and aggressive expansion nationwide of their incredibly popular car wash chain. For more about Autowash, visit autowashco.com

Dylan von Kleist assumes the responsibilities of his role effective September 19th, 2022.