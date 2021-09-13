Autowash Expands With 3rd Location In Fort Collins

Fresh signage being installed on the car wash.

The Colorado car wash company continues to grow its quality car washes across the front range.

FT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autowash has opened its 17th car wash location in Colorado. Autowash now has 3 locations in Fort Collins after adding the newest location, Autowash @ Spring Creek in northeastern Fort Collins. The new wash is at the intersection of Prospect and Timberline Roads at 2102 Midpoint Drive.

The Spring Creek location features new setups in the self-serve car wash bays in addition to the new automatic car wash bays and its unique, easy-to-use membership program that lets you wash any car for just $35/month. Autowash thinks this location will be a big hit with the high-end car owners of Fort Collins as well as the automotive enthusiasts that have come to love the Autowash brand of car washes.

The car wash company continues to expand into northern Colorado; earlier this year they opened the Longmont location on Main Street. Autowash’s growth is led by its proprietary membership program combined with custom-modified automatic car wash machines that are completely touch free and feature an exclusive blend of Autowash soaps to clean cars like no one else.

Autowash, a local Colorado company, has been helping car owners keep their cars clean since 2013, providing the best-in-class touchless wash experience, self-serve bays, detailing and detailing product line. Learn more at Autowashco.com

