Autowash Announces New Location in Anthem Neighborhood

The new Autowash located at 530 Commons Drive in Erie, CO.

We know the area's been waiting for this location to open for a few years now, and we can’t wait to give the community the highest quality of car wash available – especially those that love their cars” — Dennis Dreeszen, CEO

DENVER, CO, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Dreeszen, CEO of Autowash, announces a new car wash location will open in the Anthem neighborhood at Lowell Blvd and Baseline Road on August 13.

The new car wash location, Autowash @ Vista Ridge, will feature Autowash’s premium touch-free car washes and self-serve wash bays. Located at 530 Commons Drive, Erie, CO, the wash will be open 24 hours a day to serve the community. Autowash @ Vista Ridge will also have do-it-yourself dog wash stations so customers will be able to wash their car and their pups.

“We know the area's been waiting for this location to open for a few years now, and we can’t wait to give the community the highest quality of car wash available – especially those that love their cars!”, says Mr. Dreeszen. “Our washes are a big part of the car community in Colorado, we’re excited to help expand that community and help people take care of their favorite cars and trucks.”

For more information about the new location visit www.autowashco.com or call 303-927-9061.

Autowash is a Colorado born company that opened its first location in the Central Park neighborhood nearly 10 years ago. Autowash focuses primarily on car washes with true touch-free technology as well as automotive detailing. The official car wash of the Denver Broncos, Autowash has grown rapidly to 23 locations across the front range, primarily in the Denver area and washes nearly 2 million cars a year.