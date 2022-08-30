Temporary Ramp Closures Planned on Interstate 29 at Exit 71 (Harrisburg)

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Contact: Keith G. Voegeli, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, 605-941-4477

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the Sioux Falls maintenance crews will be completing asphalt work on the bridge ends at exit 71 (Harrisburg) on Interstate 29.

This work will require temporary closing of the northbound and southbound off-ramps from I-29. It will also require a temporary closure of County Road 110 (271st Street) which crosses over I-29.

This temporary closure is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-