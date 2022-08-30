Crowe & Dunlevy Expands Intellectual Property Practice with new office in Houston

HQ Office - Oklahoma City

Office will serve Houston's growing technology sector

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce the recent opening of its Houston office to expand its growing Intellectual Property Practice Group. The firm's newest office in Texas will be managed by David L. Mossman, Chandran D. Kumar, and Gene L. Tyler who recently joined the firm from Mossman Kumar & Tyler, P.C.

The new Houston office and management team was added to bolster Crowe & Dunlevy's ability to serve Houston's thriving technology sector. The expanded multi-disciplinary practice will assist clients in a variety of intellectual property-related matters across a full spectrum of the technical arts.

Mossman has more than forty years of experience in intellectual property law, including serving as an in-house patent attorney at Texaco Development Corporation and Motorola, Inc. He has prepared and prosecuted several hundred patent applications in numerous specialized environments across multiple industries. In addition, Mossman possesses extensive infringement, validity and patentability study experience. He graduated with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law.

Kumar routinely directs prosecution in a number of overseas jurisdictions within Central America, South America, Europe and the Far East. Prior to his law practice, Kumar held various technical positions at General Dynamics, IBM and Bausch & Lomb. Kumar’s diversified technical experience spans numerous enterprises. He also has considerable experience in the preparation of infringement and validity studies. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center where he graduated magna cum laude.

Tyler has practiced intellectual property law since 1990 and possesses extensive experience in U.S. and international patent and trademark prosecution. His areas of focus include chemicals and oilfield chemical-based products and equipment. Tyler has negotiated and prepared technology-related agreements and has been involved in acquisition and mergers both as an in-house attorney and in private practice. Tyler spent ten years as a chemist with Upjohn Polymer Chemicals and The Dow Chemical Company before continuing with Dow for another ten years as an in-house patent counsel. He is a graduate of South Texas College of Law and certified by the American Chemical Society.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Crowe & Dunlevy is celebrating its 120th year of providing comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies around the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas and Houston, the firm offers counsel in 30 practice areas.

Crowe & Dunlevy’s Houston office is located at 3663 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 628.

ABOUT CROWE & DUNLEVY

For 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Crowe & Dunlevy offers comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to complex commercial litigation to alternative dispute resolution. Through our 30 practice groups, we work with diverse clientele and industries to achieve the most challenging legal objectives and solve our client’s complex legal issues. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.

Crowe & Dunlevy is the exclusive member firm in Oklahoma for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit lexmundi.com.