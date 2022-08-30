GALLERY NIGHT RETURNS AT THE CORAL GABLES MUSEUM ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND WITH ARTIST TALK & LIVE MUSIC FROM 6 TO 10 PM

Gallery Nights at the Coral Gables Museum South-florida band, Pump Action Florida Guitar Foundation's Open Mic

Gallery Night returns to Coral Gables Museum this Friday, September 2nd, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. Enjoy artist talks, live music, a cocktail bar, and more.

We’re excited to welcome new talent to our courtyard! They met and formed the band right here in UM’s Frost School of Music, so it just makes sense for them to perform here for our community.” — Public Relations and Community Outreach Officer Pamela Londono

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallery Night comes back to the Coral Gables Museum this Friday, September 2nd, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. Among the offerings and amenities this time are an artist talk, live music, the popular Florida Guitar Foundation’s open mic, ice cream and a cocktail bar.

Critically-acclaimed artist Jefreid Lotti, whose work has received rave reviews in the South Florida art press, will be in conversation with Coral Gables Museum’s Director of Curatorial Programs, Yuneikys Villalonga at 6:30 PM on the occasion of his solo show at the Frank Lynn Gallery. Join us to hear Lotti reveal interesting aspects of his artmaking process and influences. Learn more about this event here.

Similarly, artist Mark Perry whose solo show Points East- Montauk/Miami is currently on view in the Anthony R. Abraham Family Gallery, will be present to discuss his work.

In the courtyard, South-Florida based band Pump Action will be playing their rock and R&B influenced jams starting at 7 PM.

The weather will be warm that night, but our neighbors from La Glace Miami will help the crowd cool down by serving their delicious ice cream on-site. This local ice cream shop located on Giralda Plaza will surely be a sweet treat for visitors.

Inside the museum, visitors can enjoy exhibitions, free of charge, featuring local and international artists: Painting in Excess; Kyiv’s Art Revival, 1985-1993; and Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables. This will be the last Gallery Night in which the historical show, Creating the Dream will be on view before the Permanent Collection Gallery closes for renovation at the end of the month.

Beginning at 7 PM, Florida Guitar Foundation will be hosting its monthly open mic night in the Community Meeting Room. All classical guitar or similar fingerstyle players are invited to bring their instruments and get on stage. These sessions provide a supportive, low-pressure environment in which musicians can hone their performance skills or show off a new piece they’ve been working on.

Recent publications, posters, tote bags, apparel items, and souvenirs from the Museum’s gift shop will be available for sale at the reception desk. They are also available through the Museum’s online gift shop. When buying one or more of our amazing designs, you are helping fund our continued growth and development of educational and community programming. To become a member to support the museum’s programs and exhibitions and obtain a 10% discount on all gift shop items.



Left: Installation view of the exhibition Mechanics: Recent Paintings by Jefreid Lotti, Frank Lynn Gallery, Coral Gables Museum, May 13th – August 23rd, 2022.

Right: Installation view of the exhibition Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables, Gallery 109, Coral Gables Museum, May 13th – October 23rd, 2022.



Exhibitions currently on view:

Painting in Excess: Kyiv’s Art Revival 1985-1993

Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables

MECHANICS: Recent Paintings by Jefreid Lotti

Points East - Montauk/Miami; Paintings by Mark Perry

Read what our visitors are saying!

“I think it’s fantastic. What more do you want? You’re in the Gables, you have a museum of art, drinks. It’s free culture, why not? Once a month is not enough!” - Ismael Llano

“My girlfriends and I do not miss Gallery Night. The Museum is the place to be on a Friday night. They always have something interesting going on besides the shows. I love it!” - Mirna Beletti



About the Coral Gables Museum:

The Coral Gables Museum fosters an appreciation for the Civic Arts in Coral Gables. It explores and celebrates the history, vision, urban and environmental design, and cultural landscape of the City Beautiful within a broad audience that goes from children, families, and community members to national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, tours, publications and special events.