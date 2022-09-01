Travel Gig Expands Its Customer Factory Program
Completely unique within the Direct Sales industry, the Customer Factory allows affiliates to acquire customers directly from the company!
There are many travel companies, but only one Travel Gig!”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Gig, LLC announced the expansion of the company’s revolutionary Customer Factory® program which now incorporates direct mail sent to each newly enrolled customer in addition to the exposure of digital content from email and re-targeting ad campaigns.
The Customer Factory® is a unique and powerful innovation developed over the past 15+ years by 212 Technologies® that allows Travel Gig® affiliates the ability to acquire HappiTravel® customers directly from the company. Affiliates can purchase credits to receive a share of newly enrolled customers each month resulting from high impact digital marketing managed by Click Bait Media, LLC.
The viral advertising campaigns are executed through a sophisticated mix of optimized audience targeting and meticulously refined ad copy designed to put the highly desirable value of the HappiTravel® membership directly in front of travelers who are interested in saving money through wholesale rates. Click Bait Media then engages in a never-ending process of split-testing content which continuously reduces the cost-per-customer enrolled.
212 Technologies facilitates API software integration with each major social media company that allows “on-platform” engagement facilitating enrollment directly into HappiTravel®. This innovation significantly increases the conversion rate of new customers by not forcing them to leave their preferred social media platform as they explore HappiTravel®. The system then leverages 212’s proprietary Rotation Engine which assigns customers to Travel Gig® affiliates in proportion to the number of credits purchased each month.
“The incredible success we’ve already seen from the Customer Factory® is directly tied to the no-brainer value offered by the HappiTravel® membership,” remarked President, Camaron Corr. “Free to enroll, and no monthly fees! But the combination of Click Bait Media’s marketing expertise and 212 Technologies’ first-in-class software gives Travel Gig® affiliates a true unfair advantage in the market.”
Following customer enrollment, Click Bait Media manages a layered series of re-targeting campaigns, combined with a respectfully well balanced drip email campaign, designed to ensure each new customer is exposed to the full value available to them from the HappiTravel® membership, which encourages paid upgrades through a natural, intuitive, and comfortable process.
The Customer Factory® has now been expanded to incorporate direct mail as well. After enrolling for free each new customer is sent professionally branded materials via U.S. mail to welcome them to HappiTravel®, highlight the benefits available, and expose upgrade options. In a world where consumers may click on a dozen or more ads a day, placing physical mail in the hands of new customers allows HappiTravel® to stand out from the noise of less reputable companies.
“The Customer Factory® directly addresses the ‘dirty little secret’ long held in the Direct Sales industry,” added CTO, Mike Darling. “No matter how hard you work, eventually everyone runs out of people to share with! They don’t mention that you’re going to have to develop professional marketing skills to continue after that, hence the reason so many companies design their entire program around an assumption that their average person will quit within 90 days. Travel Gig® stands alone in the industry with a true solution, offering its affiliates a viable long term option to build and grow a meaningful side income.”
About Click Bait Media
Click Bait Media, LLC provides innovative digital marketing and social media advertising services designed to maximize visibility to the ideal audience of its clients. Through optimized targeting and advanced technical integration, the company executes viral campaigns that achieve results. Click Bait Media is a Meta Business Partner Agency. For more information, visit https://ClickBait.Media.
About 212 Technologies®
212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 26 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module (“Automated Intelligence”) that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.com.
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® provides access to premium HappiTrips® vacations, HappiHotels™ booking engine, and HappiCondos™ vacation rentals at wholesale rates because third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think your shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
About Travel Gig®
At Travel Gig® we're passionate about helping people afford amazing vacations and helping you to earn an income doing it! Our innovative technology and revolutionary rewards plan give you a true unfair advantage. There are many travel companies, but only one Travel Gig®. Part time, full time, some of the time, all of the time... there's nothing like a great gig. For more information, visit https://TravelGig.app.
