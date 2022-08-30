Toy Submissions Open for Autism Live Toy and Gift Guide
Toy makers are invited to submit high quality toys for inclusion in the 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide.
This year's toy guide will be bigger and better than every before. We are so excited to share quality toys and gifts that will enrich the lives or children, teens and adults on the spectrum.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years ago, Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism podcast, began reviewing toys during its annual Festival of Toys. The mission was clear: help parents, caregivers, and relatives find good quality toys that would ignite the hearts and minds of children, teens, and adults on the Autism Spectrum. The reviews were helpful, but the parents wanted more…a guide to help them spend their hard-earned dollars on toys, gifts, games, and books that would be the right fit for their unique children. The Autism Live Toy and Gift Guide was born.
Each year the guide gives awards to unique toys and gifts while providing a link for shoppers to purchase the items. Additionally, shoppers can tune it to see reviews and demonstrations, all designed to highlight great toys! This year the Festival of Toys and the Autism Live Toy and Gift guide are set to be bigger than ever. There are more awards in more categories, more reviews, and more exposure for top toys. Autism Live is inviting toy makers and manufacturers to submit their best toys for consideration for the 2022 Autism Live Toy Guide NOW. Here is the link to last year’s guide: https://www.autismnetwork.com/toy-guide/ "This year's toy guide will be bigger and better than every before. We are so excited to share quality toys and gifts that will enrich the lives or children, teens and adults on the spectrum." says guide curator and Autism Live Host Shannon Penrod.
Toy makers who have a top toy that should be featured in the 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide should submit now by sending two (2) of any toy(s) or gift(s) to be considered in the annual guide. One toy will be used for display and one toy will be played with by a team of parents, experts, and individuals on the spectrum. Winners will be chosen in all categories; virtual badges will be given to all winners, and they will be included in the 2022 guide and ultimately featured during the Festival of Toys. ALL toys will be donated to Autism Families during the holiday season.
Below is a list of the categories that will be awarded – All toys will be considered for all appropriate awards. Toy makers should feel free to submit as many toys as they like. All of the toys will be donated to Autism Families during the holiday season.
Toy Awards for 2022 will be divided in six different age groups: Baby/Toddler, Preschool, School-Aged, Tween/Teen, Adult, and Parent/Caregiver. Each age group will have winners from the following categories:
Top Toy Award - a stand out toy with wide appeal. This toy will get the highest marks from all the judges.
Best Board/Card Game – Awarded to the board or card game that judges deem to bring the most fun and interaction.
Best Video Game – NEW! This award will be given for the first time to the video game the judges agree, they would WANT their children to play.
Best Book – This award goes to the book the judges agree would be a great addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Best Educational Toy Award – This is toy that demonstrates the highest level of making learning fun!
Best Motor Play Toy – This award goes to a special toy that helps children with either gross or fine motor skill development.
Best Social Skills Builder Award – This award goes to the toy, book, game, or gift that helps build social skills.
Best STEM Toy Award – This toy will ignite a desire to explore Science, Technology, Engineering or Math skills.
Best Speech Builder Award – This toy, book, game, or gift will encourage the development of speech skills through fun.
Employment Empowerment Award – This toy fosters skills that help build job skills in innovative and creative ways.
Best Sensory Toy Award – This toy is superlative at helping with sensory issues.
Best Puzzle Award – This award goes to a well-made puzzle that blends the right mix of challenge without being overwhelming.
Boredom Buster Toy Award – This toy is ideal for those rainy days when the task is to keep boredom at bay.
Best Art/Craft Award – This is a toy designed to make art activities accessible and enjoyable for all.
Parent Recommendation Award – This toy is a great value and is given top marks from parent judges.
Therapist Recommendation Award – This toy has great teaching value and is given top marks from professional judges.
Kid Recommendation Award –NEW! This spectacular toy will be chosen by judges under the age of 18.
Best Oldie But Goody Award – This is classic toy that continues to bring joy and is a great fit for uniquely abled individuals.
ABOUT THE AUTISM TOY & GIFT GUDE: The Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide is an annual resource designed to help families find and purchase toys, books, games and gifts for loved ones on the Autism Spectrum. Toys and gifts are chosen for specific age categories from babies through adulthood. There is even a category for caregivers! They deserve a great gift too.
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.
ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Fridays, is available on all podcast platforms as a free download.
ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network’s newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum will debuts in April of 2022 and features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
