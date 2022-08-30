Hà Nam targets more investments in hi-tech industry

VIETNAM, August 30 - HÀ NAM — Industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Hà Nam attracted nearly US$61.7 million in 10 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and VNĐ3.9 trillion (over $166.5 million) in 21 domestic ones so far this year.

According to head of the provincial IPs Management Board Trần Văn Kiên, Hà Nam is now home to 510 valid projects with a total registered capital of nearly $10 billion.

To lure more projects, the management board has regularly coordinated with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), and investment promotion centres in the northern region to increase investment promotion activities.

The province is planning to organise investment promotion events in Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Taiwan (China) in September and October this year in order to introduce its investment environment to foreign investors.

Kiên said Hà Nam has prioritised drawing investment projects in the fields of ICT, digital industry, nanotechnology, biological and high-tech industry, mechanical engineering, manufacturing, and automobile and motorcycle assembly, electricity, electronics, telecommunications, and supporting and new material industries.

Attention has been paid to preparing cleared land plots and investing in developing synchronous and modern IP infrastructure to meet the increasing requirements of investors, he stressed.

The local authorities have also focused on improving the investment environment and promoting administrative reform, speeding up the implementation of infrastructure projects, especially transport works connecting Hà Nam with adjacent localities, and maximising support for businesses in recruiting labourers. VNS