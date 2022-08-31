Healthcare security association NAHS is focused on enhancing NHS staff safety amid rise in workplace violence
Association urges improved protection of healthcare workers, with support from CriticalArc and industry partners
With workload pressures also increasing, and many NHS Trusts struggling to recruit staff, improving safety is a priority.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS), is encouraging renewed focus on NHS lone worker protection, against a backdrop of rising risks and continuing pressure on health service staffing levels. The association, which has more than 700 members across the healthcare sector, is championing improved information sharing and best-practice development with the support of CriticalArc and other industry partners.
— NAHS Chair Roger Ringham
A significantly expanded 2022 NAHS annual national conference programme has now been confirmed, following last year’s sell-out event. Limited spaces remain for the two-day gathering at the University of Birmingham (November 2-3, 2022), which features several industry thought leaders.
NAHS Chair Roger Ringham said the global sponsorship agreement with CriticalArc would bring significant benefits, including assistance with research projects and improved partnerships with the higher education sector where the company already has a strong network of customers and collaborators.
“We currently have no formal annual reporting of aggression against NHS staff nationally, all the data we have suggests this is a problem that is continuing to grow. With workload pressures also increasing, and many NHS Trusts struggling to recruit staff, improving safety is a priority,” Roger Ringham said.
“Developing new solutions and sharing best practice are key aims for NAHS, and we welcome CriticalArc’s support as we invest in improved services for members. This renewed focus on worker protection will be reflected in our annual conference programme in November, and the initiatives that arise from it.”
SafeZone, which is already helping to protect students and staff at almost 50% of UK universities, is now being adopted by NHS trusts too. It is enabling rapid emergency assistance for thousands of NHS staff – including lone workers in hospitals, at local clinics, and in the community – precisely locating checked-in users and allowing control room operators to coordinate faster responses, for example, by directing all relevant responders to the scene of an incident.
As well as improving personal safety, SafeZone’s unified platform is being used by NHS trusts for a growing list of functions including direct and targeted mass communications, ‘See it? Say it!’ tip reporting by staff, and streamlined coordination between clinical teams and their team leaders.
“With healthcare services under enormous pressure, NAHS is focusing on the priority challenges facing NHS security teams, including lone worker protection, preparedness and incident response,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, CriticalArc’s Chief Operating Officer. “CriticalArc is pleased to be bringing our proven solution to the table to help NHS trusts respond, and to be providing our support and expertise to NAHS as a global sponsor.”
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com
About National Association for Healthcare Security
The National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS) was formed in 1994, as a UK nonprofit making professional organisation. NAHS operates in a single national network headed by the Association’s Chairman supported by a board of directors who form the NAHS Executive Committee. The Association’s aim is to support and enable healthcare provision through the delivery of professional security management; promoting and ensuring members are best placed and equipped to provide a safe and secure environment for their organisations staff, patients and all visitors. This process ultimately enhances and improves staff well-being and the healthcare environment along with improving the quality of a patient’s treatment ‘journey’.
NAHS is associated with the Forum for Healthcare Security in Ireland and has links to Healthcare Security in New Zealand and our Healthcare Security counterparts in the USA, International Association for Healthcare Safety and Security (IAHSS). NAHS also has formal links with the Security Institute, Security Commonwealth, Security Industry Authority and ASIS UK Chapter 208 and can award CPD points to members for attendance at our annual conference, NAHS meetings and events.
About CriticalArc
CriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security, and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications, and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com or email marketing@criticalarc.com.
