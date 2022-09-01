The Mogul Making Empire Company Launches Intentional Reality Model
Leading Conditioning Expert Dr. Tracy Thomas, Ph.D., has Unveiled her Updated Company Model that Specializes in Intentional Reality Creation
This holistic approach touches every corner of your world. From the clothes you wear to the words you use, nothing escapes your inevitable intention.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Conditioning Expert Dr. Tracy Thomas, Ph.D. has announced the launch of The Empire Company, a mogul-making agency geared towards high-performing individuals. The Empire Company utilizes Dr. T’s signature full immersion approach, to holistically condition an individual’s mindset to create a new intentional reality that causes their big visions to be realized. This intentional programming also aligns family and team members to embrace the individual’s new reality.
— Dr. Tracy Thomas, Ph.D.
An award-winning psychologist and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Commitments© and The Method©, Dr. T oversees The Empire Company as the world’s preeminent intentional conditioning expert. Dr. T has over two decades of experience working with global political leaders, Academy-Award winning actors, celebrities, Silicon Valley unicorns and royalty. She guides her elite clientele through a proven conditioning process that results in creating generational wealth, building iconic brands and realizing world-impacting change. Her process allows individuals to understand their intentional identity, further elevating their empires.
“We ultimately have people create their most elevated, full-potential reality through intentional identity and empire creation,” Dr. Tracy Thomas, Ph.D. “We call our clients by their desired titles and maintain that language for a uniquely immersive experience.”
Dr. Tracy goes on to share how leaders and extreme high-achievers can find themselves at a crossroads faced with potentially legacy altering results. Through her specialized intentional identity training, Dr. T assists clients through full immersion techniques to condition the mind to achieve great success and avoid pitfalls stemming from poor mindset, attitude and environment. This process allows her clientele to create realities that allow their big visions to materialize. It also enables caregivers to identify and properly nurture child prodigies to reach their true potential.
“You will not simply manifest your new reality - you, and everyone around you, will become it. This holistic approach touches every corner of your world. From the clothes you wear to the words you use, nothing escapes your inevitable intention. Every member of your family, your team, your inner circle will join your new reality and live in your success.”
DR. T, PH.D. An award-winning psychologist and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Commitments© and The Method©, Dr. T oversees The Empire Company as the world’s preeminent intentional conditioning expert. Her prolific body of work and unique perspectives have made her a media favorite. Today, Dr. T fully embodies her lifelong prodigal calling, guiding iconic industry leaders and A-listers through a precise, proven conditioning process that results in quantum transformation. WWW.THEEMPIRECOMPANY.COM
For additional information regarding Dr. T, Ph.D. and The Empire Company, visit the official website at https://www.theempirecompany.com/. To schedule an interview, contact the ICONS Incorporated media relations team at ashli.urquhart@iconsincorporated.com.
